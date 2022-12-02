Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa beats Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16; check out the top 5 TV shows

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 8:05 AM IST

    The TRP list for week 47 has been announced, and Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, once again tops the list. Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin come after it. Faltu and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the two shows that take up most of the fourth slot on the TRP list. Along with Yeh Hai Chahatien and Pandya Store, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has reached the list of popular programmes and is at number five this week.

    Anupamaa
    Even though Rajan Shahi's show saw a slight decline in ratings, it is still ranked first. For over two years, this programme has held the #1 position on the TRP list. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Alpana Buch are among the notable actors who appear in Anupamaa. 

    Also Read: Pathaan poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film release date out

    Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
    This is also one of the most-watched television series, along with Anupamaa. Additionally, it has long held sway over the second position on the TRP ranking. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh are the leading actors in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They each play the part of Virat, Pakhi, and Sayi. Star Plus also broadcasts this programme.

    Imlie
    Imlie recently had a significant alteration when the complete cast was also altered. Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty, who are currently portraying the roles of Imlie and Atharva, respectively, have taken the place of Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan. However, it appears that it has had little impact on the show's TRP ratings. Imlie is now ranked third this week, according to TRP. Star Plus also broadcasts this programme.

    Faltu 
    Faltu has overtaken several other television programmes in just two months to move up to the fourth spot on the TRP list. This programme debuted on November 2, centres on the tale of an undesired female child whose parents have given the nickname "Faltu" (useless). Niharika Choukey and Aakash Ahuja play prominent parts in the programme.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata
    This programme is likewise produced and directed by Rajan Shahi, much like Anupamaa. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, who respectively play the characters of Akshara and Abhimanyu, are the show's leading actors.

    Yeh Hai Chahatien 
    Yeh Hai Chahatien is the dominant show at the fifth position on the TRP list. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi play key roles in the programme.

    Also Read: Why was Prithviraj, Nayanthara's film Gold shows cancelled in Chennai? Here's what we know

    Store Pandya
    The TRP list now includes this programme. A woman who lives with her husband and his three other siblings is the focus of the Star Plus television programme. Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, and Akshay Kharodia are among the show's leading actors.

    Bigg Boss 16
    This week, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 also entered the TRP list. 

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 8:05 AM IST
