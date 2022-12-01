Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film release date out

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a brand-new Pathaan poster and began the movie's release countdown. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    The lead-up to Pathaan has officially started, according to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor started the countdown to Pathaan's release by posting a new poster featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on his social media accounts.

    “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf," he wrote.

    Also Read: Viral Video: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham had firearms in the poster, featuring scenes from the movie as the background. The poster closely resembled a James Bond movie poster.

    On January 25, Pathaan is expected to be released. Shah Rukh makes his lead acting return in the movie after a four-year absence. Shah Rukh's birthday last month coincided with the release of the trailer. Fans are impatiently awaiting the teaser, which will reportedly be released in January 2023, according to a person familiar with the project who spoke to a media house. Fans will, however, get to enjoy brand-new dancing songs this 

    "The developers of Pathaan are secretive about the story and want to keep things a secret to pique fan interest. The crew is preparing to release two breathtaking dance pieces from the movie in December, which will kick off the marketing campaign for the movie before the theatrical trailer is released in January," according to the insider.

    Also Read: Rajinikanth watched AR Rahman's virtual reality film Le Musk; later posed for some perfect clicks

    Pathaan features two fantastic tracks, according to Siddharth Anand, who also verified the news. Fortunately, both songs have the potential to become chart-topping anthems of the year due to their exceptional quality. We thus decided to allow folks plenty of time to appreciate the songs prior to the film's release.

    "Especially considering that December is a festive time of year for people all around the world. Therefore, the movie's music will be released before the theatrical trailer. This is also a part of our plan to delay the Pathaan story until as near to the film's premiere as feasible. So prepare to dance to Pathaan's music," he said.

