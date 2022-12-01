Why was Prithviraj, Nayanthara's film Gold shows cancelled in Chennai? Here's what we know

Alphonse Puthren's Gold was scheduled to be released in Tamil and Malayalam on December 1. The Nayanthara and Prithviraj-starring film's 8 am performances in Chennai have been cancelled, but why. Read this

Alphonse Puthren's Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, is scheduled to open in theatres on December 1. The movie appears to be experiencing last-minute snags, though. In Chennai, the 8 a.m. Malayalam and Telugu versions of Gold got cancelled. The Gold team has told Chennai's theatres that the movie may be released there after 10 a.m., the theatres have been informed.

Seven years have passed since Alphonse Puthren's last film was released (short film in Aviyal). Fans of Premam were eager to see Gold in theatres seven years after Premam.

But his followers were in for a letdown since the 8 am Gold performances in Chennai had to be cancelled. Gold's Tamil adaptation was first cancelled due of incomplete dubbing, according to the creators. The fans were alerted by theatres later on December 1 that they had not gotten the KDM (a key required to play a movie).

According to reports, an employee of Kasi Talkies stated, "For our 8 a.m. broadcast, we did not receive the KDM for Gold. As of right now, we have knowledge that the movie may be shown after 10 am. Similarly, on November 30, we had to postpone several of the Tamil version's performances."

About the movie Gold:

Alphonse Puthren wrote, edited, and is expected to direct Gold, a comedy-thriller film. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara play the key roles in the movie. The movie's initial release date during Onam in September was delayed. Alphonse told his fans that he needed more time to complete the movie and that he wasn't interested in releasing a subpar effort.