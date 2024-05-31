Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rupali Ganguly applauds idol Ratan Tata for giving free entry to dogs at Taj Hotel

    Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram stories to applaud the decision made by businessman Ratan Tata to issue severe rules on how to treat animals entering The Taj Hotel premises.

    Television actress Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram stories to applaud the decision made by businessman Ratan Tata to issue severe rules on how to treat animals entering The Taj Hotel premises. The post was made after a photo of a stray dog napping quietly at the hotel's gate went viral on social media.

    Rupali Ganguly's Instagram story

    The incident

    An HR worker recently published a photo of a stray dog inside the hotel on LinkedIn, expressing her gratitude to the hotel staff. After her post was shared, the staff informed that Ratan Tata had given strict instructions to treat animals visiting the hotel premises 'properly'.

    Also read: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six

    About Rupali Ganguly

    Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly officially joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party's headquarters in Delhi, just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  Rupali Ganguly is noted for her diverse performances, and is currently making waves on the small screen as the lead in the hit television series 'Anupamaa'. The actor is also recognized for his role as the famous Monisha in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.
     

