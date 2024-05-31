Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao's chemistry sizzles, but storyline fails to hit a six

    ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ offers an emotional journey but it lacks the element of surprise and comes with a linear storyline that may fail to captivate audiences' interest.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 31, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ has been released in theatres, and if you think the film is based on Indian cricketer, Mahindra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi’s love life then you are mistaken, the film has nothing to do with them. The 2-hour 18-minute film will take you into the life of a man who tries hard but fails in everything he does and is grappling with setbacks and familial pressures.

    The premise

    The premise of the film centers on a married couple deeply in love with the sport cricket. Janhvi Kapoor essays the role of a doctor who wished to be one but ended up becoming a doctor. Rajkummar Rao portrays an aspiring cricketer seeking his breakthrough in the sport.

    Performances

    In terms of performances, Rajkummar and Janhvi deliver commendable portrayals, building upon their chemistry seen previously in 'Roohi'. Janhvi's dedication to her character's physical transformation is evident, reflecting her commitment to the role.

    Cinematography

    However, the film's cinematography falls short, occasionally disrupting the viewing experience with awkward camera angles.

    Key takeaways

    'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' highlights the significance of family support in achieving one's aspirations and the importance of shared interests in relationships. It demonstrates the power of social media and popularity, as well as how far people would go to gain attention or prove themselves to their loved ones. The film portrays harsh realities underscoring the age-old adage that 'All that glitters is not gold'.

    While the film offers an emotional journey, it lacks the element of surprise, with a linear storyline that may fail to captivate audiences seeking twists and turns. 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' treads familiar territory, presenting a conventional tale of love and family dynamics, albeit stretched at times.

    Conclusion

    Overall, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' provides a heartfelt portrayal of human resilience amidst adversity, albeit within the confines of a predictable narrative. The film is an emotional rollercoaster that simply moves in one direction, and nothing in particular will keep you glued to your seats. 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' features the same old, stretched-out love and family plot.

