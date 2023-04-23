Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party

    Bollywood's rumored couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, arrived together at Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash on April 22. The duo complemented each other in black and white.

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    It was a starry affair last night as the real-life couple Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma hosted an extravagant Eid Iftar party wherein the entire Bollywood industry gathered together under a single roof. The biggest A-lister stars, from Kartik Aaryan to Aamir Khan, followed by Kangana Ranaut and many more, made starry appearances at the Eid bash alongside the Khan family, who played hosts.

    But in all of this, ardent fans and netizens quickly noticed how the rumored lovebirds and couple, Sonakshi Sinha and actor Zaheer Iqbal, also made an electrifying appearance together at the Eid bash, which set many tongues on social media wagging.

    A renowned paparazzi account on Instagram has uploaded a video of how Sonakshi and Zaheer looked quite the charming rumored couple as the duo twinned with each other. Sonakshi Sinha, set to make her big OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial series, Heeramandi arriving on OTT giant Netflix soon, looked gorgeous in an ivory-colored salwar kameez. Her rumored boyfriend and actor, Zaheer Iqbal, looked dashing in a black Pathani suit. See the viral video here.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal worked together in Double XL. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Zaheer had once reacted to their dating rumours. He said, Now it has been so long, I do not even care. I am like, okay, if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It is good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with Sonakshi, it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
