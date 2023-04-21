Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Rakhi Sawant roaming around in helmet? Is it because of Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat? Read this

    Recently while in Mumbai, TV personality Rakhi Sawant got snapped by the shutterbugs roaming around in the city wearing a helmet.

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Actor Salman Khan has been receiving multiple death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster, in an interview from inside the jail, said that killing Salman was the ‘aim of his life’. The startling claims increased fans’ worry and anxiety about the actor’s safety. 

    Now, Rakhi Sawant has claimed to have received a mail from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang asking her to stay away from Khan’s matter. Rakhi spoke to the paparazzi about wanting to have a proper conversation with Salman regarding the threat, but she expressed despair in discussing the details and refrained from revealing much.

    During the interaction, Rakhi got spotted wearing a helmet. The paparazzis got shocked seeing her like this. She also did express her fear of being shot. When asked about her conversation with Salman regarding the likely threat to his life, the former Bigg Boss contestant clearly disclosed and stated that it was a private and confidential matter. Rakhi highlighted that she has a really strong and close bond with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor, as he is her brother, and requested wanting to be away from the matter. She added that some things are better left unrevealed for her own safety.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

    Rakhi Sawant in an earlier interview with a leading entertainment portal revealed that she got threatened not to speak about Salman Khan or else she will also get killed. However, she expressed her readiness to speak up about Salman as he had helped her mother during her battle with cancer. According to her, Salman spent Rs 50 lakh in an effort to save her mother’s life. She also highlighted the importance of taking a stand for a person when they are still alive, quoting the assassination of renowned Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala last year.

    Rakhi also stated she was leaving everything to God. She said, "I am not taking any action. I am scared and confused and don’t know what to do. I’m leaving it to God."

