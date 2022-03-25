RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's fan, died while watching SS Rajamouli's film

A man from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, died while watching and enjoying his favourite hero's film RRR. The incident has left the fans shocked.

The much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is out for the public worldwide. Megastar Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are seen on the big screen together for the first time. Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have made their Tollywood debuts in the film.

Aside from the film's popularity, a piece of heartbreaking news is coming from a place called Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, where a fan died while viewing the RRR film.

According to a local report, a man named Obulesu (30), who was a big fan of Ram Charan or Jr NTR suffered a major heart attack while watching the film. It is reported that he died on the way to the hospital while being driven by his friends.

The event occurred at the SV Max in Anantapur during the first screening of the film RRR. A fan who was so excited to watch the film stood up in the midst and fell while capturing the movie on the phone. This horrible tragedy also stunned many of the admirers.

The news has also gone popular on social media. The death of a fan who was looking forward to seeing a beloved hero movie has touched many people's lives. According to reports, the film's first day generated a lot of buzz and set new box office records.