RRR Twitter Review: Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamouli for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

Netizens have hailed Ram Charan as 'God Level' actor and have appreciated Jr NTR for his innocence. Check out these 10 tweets that tell you why you should watch SS Rajamouli's RRR in the theatres.

After a very long wait, SS Rajamouli’s RRR finally hit the theatres on Friday, March 25 observing a pan-India release across the Indian theatres. Starring actor Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is garnering all sorts of positive responses from the viewers. Fans have started pouring their reviews on social media, soon after watching the film.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film has an ensemble cast, including the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, while SS Rajamouli has shown his directorial magic on the 75 mm screen with great visuals and direction sense.

RRR marks the debut of Alia Bhatt in the Telugu film industry as she plays the character of Sita, opposite Ram Charan. With this film, the line between Bollywood actors performing in South’s films and vice-versa has opened new avenues for the actors, directors, as well as for viewers. Apart from Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Moving further, now that the film’s out in the theatres, fans have not been able to keep calm; tonnes of reviews are being posted on social media as the audience flocked to the theatres to watch the early shows of the film. One of the Twitter users hailed SS Rajamouli’s RRR as ‘marvellous’ while another user said that he was short of words to describe how amazing the film is and the experience of watching it.

Another Twitter user highlighted that Bheem’s aggressive side was fiery but at the same time, his innocence is what makes the audience emotional.

Speaking of Ram Charan’s character, the audience could not stop praising the actor! Social media users were mighty impressed with Charan’s acting, exceptional dialogue delivery and the flood of emotions he has offered in the film.

In all, Twiterratis have hailed SS Rajamouli’s RRR as a blockbuster film, on the lines of Baahubali. Check out some of the Twitter reviews here: