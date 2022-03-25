RRR movie review: 7 reasons to watch Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film this weekend

RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt is one of the year's most anticipated films. Here are 7 reasons to watch the film



SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is one of the year's most anticipated films. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles. The movie has a huge buzz in the country because of the start power. Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and other languages. RRR is, without a doubt, the most anticipated picture of the year. We've compiled a list of reasons you should watch RRR.

SS Rajamouli impact: SS Rajamouli is a storyteller's master. His work as a filmmaker demonstrates this. The audience's memories of the enchantment he generated with Baahubali are still vivid. As a result, people have great expectations about RRR. The script was written by Rajamouli's father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. The fact that Rajamouli's name is associated with the picture is one of the main contributions to its buzz

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's partnership: For the first time, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are collaborating. Both have massive fan bases in the South and across the country. The power they wield on-screen will be multiplied this time for RRR. Fans are ecstatic to see the two actors on a film together. The footfalls are sure to increase, given their fanbase. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are popular actors and dancers.

Bollywood impact: Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, both Bollywood stars, are making their Tollywood debuts with RRR. Both actors are most recognised for delivering blockbuster films in their cinematic careers.

Big Budget: RRR, produced by DVV Danayya, with a budget of Rs 336 crores (excluding the remunerations given to the star cast and the crew). So it'll be interesting to see RRR in its luxurious visual effects edition.

Story: RRR is a period action drama where the players will portray characters that were rarely seen in the past. The characters and narrative in the film are fantastic. Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem's tale is told in detail, and the film is based on the lives of these two real-life personalities. Also Read: Vijay Thalapathy, Pooja Hegde’s Beast avoids clash with Yash’s KGF 2; gets new release date

RRR screen count: RRR is being released in a variety of languages. It is a Telugu film that will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. RRR has created such a sensation that it has spread to every part of the country. In addition, the RRR crew recently completed a promotional trip around the country. The regional connection in person may assist increase foot traffic at the ticket counters.



If reports are to be believed, RRR is released on about 10K screens across the globe. It is said that the film has about 2.5K screens reserved in US alone.