Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'RRR' fever takes over Japan; Youtuber dances to Jr NTR, Ram Charan's song 'Naatu Naatu' (Watch)

    The RRR craze has not only gripped India but the world as well. Helmed by SS Rajamauli, the film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was released recently in Japan. Amidst this, video of a Japanese YouTuber dancing on 'Naatu Naatu' has gone viral on the net.

    RRR fever takes over Japan Youtuber dances to Jr NTR Ram Charans song Naatu Naatu Watch sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    SS Rajamouli's RRR was released in Japan on Friday to a great response. The film is recorded as the best opening ever for an Indian movie in Japan, beating the likes of  Saaho on the list.
    As per reports, the film earned ¥18 million, about 1.06 crore in Indian rupee. Previously, the record was held by the movie Saaho at ₹90 lakh on day 1 collection. The report also anticipates the weekend collection to be over ₹3.5 crores. The RRR team, including Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, are currently in Japan to promote their film. Their wives and family have also joined them on the trip. Pictures and videos of the two stars meeting overwhelmed fans have surfaced on the internet. One video showed Jr NTR meeting crying and fans screaming in a hotel lobby; another showed a hotel's staff members surprising him with heartfelt letters.

    ALSO READ: House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement

    Japanese fans of the movie also left their reactions on Twitter. One wrote, "Watched RRR. Best excitement of the year!!! Even though I know that overly enthusiastic recommendations will have the opposite effect, Rajamouli's film is set with enthusiasm, so it's hard to control. There are many highlights, such as the confrontation of 1 vs about 10,000 at the beginning and the rope-hanging rescue play in the middle and the end. Natu is also great." Another said, "I want everyone who thinks "I'm a little depressed" to watch the Indian movie RRR that will be released today. This tension continues for 3 hours straight. After watching it, tears and smiles will make your face look amazing as you walk out of the theatre."

    ALSO READ: Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason

    Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster. Recently, RRR fans were disappointed as SS Rajamouli's directorial was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. However, last week, the makers started their 'for your consideration' campaign, asking for nominations in as many as 14 categories. These include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.
     

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 8:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush actor Prabhas to skip birthday celebrations for THIS reason sur

    'Adipurush' actor Prabhas to skip birthday celebrations for THIS reason

    IFFI 2022 RRR The Kashmir Files among 45 films selected for the festival drb

    IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement drb

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details AJR

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details

    Not Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt now prefers to work mostly in South films: reports drb

    Not Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt now prefers to work mostly in South films: reports

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush actor Prabhas to skip birthday celebrations for THIS reason sur

    'Adipurush' actor Prabhas to skip birthday celebrations for THIS reason

    football epl chelsea vs man united erik ten hag reveals Here's how long Cristiano Ronaldo will be suspended from squad snt

    Revealed: Here's how long Cristiano Ronaldo will be suspended from Man United's squad

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets; Sam Curran creates history with fifer snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets; Sam Curran creates history with fifer

    football Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Barcelona boss Xavi gives interesting insight into long-running rivalry snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Barcelona boss Xavi gives interesting insight into long-running rivalry

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process here - adt

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon