'RRR' fever takes over Japan; Youtuber dances to Jr NTR, Ram Charan's song 'Naatu Naatu' (Watch)

The RRR craze has not only gripped India but the world as well. Helmed by SS Rajamauli, the film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was released recently in Japan. Amidst this, video of a Japanese YouTuber dancing on 'Naatu Naatu' has gone viral on the net.

SS Rajamouli's RRR was released in Japan on Friday to a great response. The film is recorded as the best opening ever for an Indian movie in Japan, beating the likes of Saaho on the list.

As per reports, the film earned ¥18 million, about 1.06 crore in Indian rupee. Previously, the record was held by the movie Saaho at ₹90 lakh on day 1 collection. The report also anticipates the weekend collection to be over ₹3.5 crores. The RRR team, including Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, are currently in Japan to promote their film. Their wives and family have also joined them on the trip. Pictures and videos of the two stars meeting overwhelmed fans have surfaced on the internet. One video showed Jr NTR meeting crying and fans screaming in a hotel lobby; another showed a hotel's staff members surprising him with heartfelt letters.

Japanese fans of the movie also left their reactions on Twitter. One wrote, "Watched RRR. Best excitement of the year!!! Even though I know that overly enthusiastic recommendations will have the opposite effect, Rajamouli's film is set with enthusiasm, so it's hard to control. There are many highlights, such as the confrontation of 1 vs about 10,000 at the beginning and the rope-hanging rescue play in the middle and the end. Natu is also great." Another said, "I want everyone who thinks "I'm a little depressed" to watch the Indian movie RRR that will be released today. This tension continues for 3 hours straight. After watching it, tears and smiles will make your face look amazing as you walk out of the theatre."

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster. Recently, RRR fans were disappointed as SS Rajamouli's directorial was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. However, last week, the makers started their 'for your consideration' campaign, asking for nominations in as many as 14 categories. These include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

