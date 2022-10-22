Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement

    The last episode of 'House of the Dragon' has been leaked online just two days before it was to be streamed on the OTT platform. Following the leak, makers of the show have released a statement over the same.

    Just a couple of days before the release of ‘House of the Dragon’ finale episode, the show has fallen prey to piracy. One of the most-watched series on the OTT Disney+ Hotstar, the 10th episode of the show has been leaked online. The finale episode of ‘house of the Dragon’ was to be released on Monday. However, the world of piracy gripped it on Saturday itself.

    According to a report in Variety, HBO is “disappointed” with the leak and is “aggressively monitoring” the situation to find out the exact place from where the show got leaked and how. Per the report, the possible leak has come from the show’s distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.

    “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” said HBO’s states, as quoted by Variety. It further said that HBO is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet”.

    The statement further read: “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.”

    HBO is not new to piracy. Previously, ‘Game of Thornes’ had also become a victim of piracy, after which it decided to stop calling the press for advance screenings of the show. However, this is for the first time that an episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has leaked.

