Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Deepika Padukone vibes to song 'What Jhumka?'; singer Jonita Gandhi reacts

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the eagerly awaited romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar, hit theaters on Friday and has been receiving fantastic reviews from both critics and audiences. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's acting prowess and undeniable chemistry have been highly praised. Ranveer, thrilled with the response, shared a hilarious video where his wife, Deepika Padukone, gave her review of the film after watching it with him. She was seen vibing on the song 'What Jhumka?' and the singer of the song, Jonita Gandhi reacted to Ranveer's post.

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh treated his fans with an adorable selfie of him and Deepika Padukone after they watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani together. He also conducted a poll, asking his fans if they were excited to watch the film. The couple's outing added to the film's excitement among their fans. He wrote "Taking her to see Rocky Rani" and added three options, "She's gonna love it," "She's gonna LUHHHV it!, and "Chup kar chappal khayega.”

Today, Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of himself and Deepika Padukone, revealing her reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and wrote in the caption, "She LLLLLLLOVED it!!!" In the video, Deepika and Ranveer dance to 'What Jhumka?' from the movie, and then Ranveer playfully asks her to imitate his character, Rocky, from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He makes her say the dialogue, “This is Rocky Randhawa this side. Hi babes, love you from last life.” Deepika tried to repeat the line in Ranveer’s style and then hilariously replied, “Nobody can do it like you.”

Celebrities react to Deepika Padukone's video

After Ranveer Singh shared the hilarious video of him and Deepika Padukone dancing to "What Jhumka," Alia Bhatt and other celebs showered love and praise in the comments. Aliz Bhatt love reacted to the video, while actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Yasssssss”. Among them was Jonita Gandhi, the singer of 'What Jhumka', who said in the comment, “This was the video I needed today.”

Deepika had missed the grand screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani due to being out of town, but she celebrated the film's release with Ranveer at Karan Johar's house. The movie has received positive reviews, and fans are thrilled to see the chemistry between Ranveer and Alia on the big screen.

