Naga-Sobhita at Aaliyah Kashyap's Wedding Reception: Actor's strange behavior at the party sparks discussion

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, recently married, attended a wedding reception in Mumbai. Chaitanya's behavior towards Sobhita at the event has sparked varied reactions.

Naga Chaitanya

Hero Naga Chaitanya married his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala on December 5th in a simple ceremony at Annapurna Studios. Only 300 guests, including close friends and family, were invited. Nagarjuna stated the wedding was kept low-key as per Naga Chaitanya's wishes.

Sobhita, belonging to a Brahmin family, had a traditional wedding ceremony lasting around 8 hours. Rumors suggest Netflix acquired the streaming rights to the wedding video, though this remains unconfirmed.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were in a relationship for over two years, with occasional leaked photos. They frequently traveled abroad. They got engaged on August 8th at Nagarjuna's residence.

This was the couple's first appearance at a celebrity wedding reception after their own marriage. They attended the reception of Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. The media was eager to photograph the newlyweds.

While posing, Naga Chaitanya suggested Sobhita pose alone, which she seemingly hesitated to do. A video of this interaction went viral. It appears Chaitanya was simply complying with photographers' requests for individual shots. Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his next film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Allu Aravind, co-starring Sai Pallavi.

Latest Videos