Naga-Sobhita at Aaliyah Kashyap's Wedding Reception: Actor's strange behavior at the party sparks discussion

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, recently married, attended a wedding reception in Mumbai. Chaitanya's behavior towards Sobhita at the event has sparked varied reactions.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya

Hero Naga Chaitanya married his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala on December 5th in a simple ceremony at Annapurna Studios. Only 300 guests, including close friends and family, were invited. Nagarjuna stated the wedding was kept low-key as per Naga Chaitanya's wishes.

article_image2

Sobhita, belonging to a Brahmin family, had a traditional wedding ceremony lasting around 8 hours. Rumors suggest Netflix acquired the streaming rights to the wedding video, though this remains unconfirmed.

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were in a relationship for over two years, with occasional leaked photos. They frequently traveled abroad. They got engaged on August 8th at Nagarjuna's residence.

article_image4

This was the couple's first appearance at a celebrity wedding reception after their own marriage. They attended the reception of Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. The media was eager to photograph the newlyweds.

article_image5

While posing, Naga Chaitanya suggested Sobhita pose alone, which she seemingly hesitated to do. A video of this interaction went viral. It appears Chaitanya was simply complying with photographers' requests for individual shots. Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his next film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Allu Aravind, co-starring Sai Pallavi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH Rekha hugs and kisses Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Rekha hugs and kisses Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda; video goes viral

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH) gcw

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH)

Video Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Jeddah: Actress enjoys ATV Ride with husband and friends (WATCH) RBA

Video: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Jeddah: Actress enjoys ATV Ride with husband and friends (WATCH)

'Will support victim's family', says Allu Arjun after interim bail in Hyderabad stampede case vkp

'Will support victim's family', says Allu Arjun after interim bail in Hyderabad stampede case

Radhika Apte, Benedict Taylor welcome baby girl; actress shares breastfeeding picture on Instagram RBA

Radhika Apte, Benedict Taylor welcome baby girl; actress shares breastfeeding picture on Instagram

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains expected in several districts on Dec 16 as new low-pressure system forms in BoB dmn

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains expected in several districts on Dec 16 as new low-pressure system forms in BoB

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs RBA

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs RBA

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs

Madhav Infra Project: Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract gcw

Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract

Madhav Infra Project: Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract gcw

Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon