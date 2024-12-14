Lifestyle

7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs

While many dogs have protective instincts, friendly and social breeds are less effective guard dogs. These seven breeds aren't ideal for security.

Image credits: our own

Irish Setter

Irish Setters are known for their friendly and outgoing nature, more likely to greet people with wagging tails than intimidation.

Image credits: our own

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are known for their friendly, gentle nature, greeting strangers with enthusiasm rather than suspicion.

Image credits: Pixabay

Boxer

Boxers are playful, energetic, and often social and curious. They may be wary of strangers but aren't known for aggressive guarding.

Image credits: Pixabay

Beagle

Beagles are known for their affectionate and outgoing personalities, more inclined to befriend strangers than guard against them.

Image credits: Getty

Bulldog

Bulldogs, like the English Bulldog, are known for their calm, gentle demeanor. They might alert you to a presence, but aren't typically aggressive.

Image credits: Pixabay

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are affectionate, gentle dogs who enjoy human interaction. Their friendly demeanor makes them unsuitable guard dogs.

Image credits: Getty

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are friendly, sociable, and eager to please, tending to welcome strangers rather than displaying aggression.

Image credits: Getty

PHOTOS: Ambani Bahu's Shloka Mehta's expensive jewelry collection

PHOTOS: Divyanka Tripathi inspired lehenga design for wedding parties

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's Trendy Earring Collection

(PHOTO) Malavika Mohanan's stunning white saree