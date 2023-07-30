Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun'

    Sourav Ganguly lauds Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Dharma Production film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', calling it excellent in Bengali. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun' MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer and Karan Johar directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' charms the audience, box office numbers rise. Cricketer Sourav Ganguly also enjoyed the film and called it 'Darun' (meaning wonderful in Bengali) when asked about it by a fan at a theatre. Though he hasn't posted about it, his positive response adds to the film's acclaim among various celebrities and fans alike.

    Sourav Ganguly praises 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' as wonderful

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh movie garners Rs 25 cr

    Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed admiration for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' during a recent cinema hall visit. A fan spotted him, shared a photo on Twitter, and revealed Ganguly's review of the film as 'darun' (excellent). The fan wrote on Twitter, "Sourav Ganguly watched the same show as mine of RARKPK last night at Inox South City Mall Kolkata. Later managed to get a pic with Dada. Also asked him movie kemon laaglo (how did you like the movie), he said Daarun (Awesome). Same thoughts as mine..."😄

    The film's Bengali element, with Alia Bhatt portraying Rani Chatterjee, resonated with Ganguly, who hails from Kolkata. His endorsement adds to the movie's appeal, especially among Bengali audiences. The film, directed by Karan Johar, continues to receive praise from fans and celebrities alike, making Ganguly's thumbs up a welcome endorsement for the team behind the film.

    About 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, along with veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Notably, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, contributed as an assistant director for the film. With a star-studded cast and Karan Johar's direction, the film has been entertaining audiences with its unique blend of romance and humor.

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro'

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets ADC

    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro' MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra's on-screen kiss after 18 years of 'Life in a Metro'

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan popular game show RBA

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: All you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food' ADC

    Vicky Kaushal refers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as 'reals stars'; compares cuurent stardom to 'fast food'

    BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham' RBA

    BRO star Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for damaging theatre screen and 'milk abhishekham'

    Recent Stories

    Here are 5 effective ways to prevent conjunctivitis ADC

    Here are 5 effective ways to prevent conjunctivitis

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle gcw eai

    7 effective methods to remove hard water spots from your vehicle

    I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH) snt

    'I wish that...': Retiring Stuart Broad's ultimate confession on Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes (WATCH)

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic snt

    Conjunctivitis alert: 'Kala Chasma' no remedy to prevent spread; doctors urge caution amid Delhi epidemic

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon