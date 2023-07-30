Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Sourav Ganguly praises the film, says it's 'Darun'

As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer and Karan Johar directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' charms the audience, box office numbers rise. Cricketer Sourav Ganguly also enjoyed the film and called it 'Darun' (meaning wonderful in Bengali) when asked about it by a fan at a theatre. Though he hasn't posted about it, his positive response adds to the film's acclaim among various celebrities and fans alike.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed admiration for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' during a recent cinema hall visit. A fan spotted him, shared a photo on Twitter, and revealed Ganguly's review of the film as 'darun' (excellent). The fan wrote on Twitter, "Sourav Ganguly watched the same show as mine of RARKPK last night at Inox South City Mall Kolkata. Later managed to get a pic with Dada. Also asked him movie kemon laaglo (how did you like the movie), he said Daarun (Awesome). Same thoughts as mine..."

The film's Bengali element, with Alia Bhatt portraying Rani Chatterjee, resonated with Ganguly, who hails from Kolkata. His endorsement adds to the movie's appeal, especially among Bengali audiences. The film, directed by Karan Johar, continues to receive praise from fans and celebrities alike, making Ganguly's thumbs up a welcome endorsement for the team behind the film.

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, along with veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Notably, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, contributed as an assistant director for the film. With a star-studded cast and Karan Johar's direction, the film has been entertaining audiences with its unique blend of romance and humor.

