    Rihanna shares photos of breastfeeding during pregnancy; internet praises global star

    A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are expecting their second child. RZA, their firstborn, was born the previous year.
     

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    After posting pictures of herself nursing her kid RZA, Rihanna is gaining popularity online. The photographs surfaced as Savage X Fenty introduced a fresh capsule line. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their second child. Rihanna is pictured cradling her son and beaming broadly. As she advertised the new lingerie that is allegedly made for "moms and mom-to-be," she was spotted breastfeeding him. The post stated, "Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by [Rihanna], approved by baby RZA."

    ALSO READ: Gadar 2 REVIEW: Is Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film worth watching? Read this

    Someone responded to the post by writing, "Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are great. "Due to this, I will only ever purchase from Rih! She comprehends each assignment, a third person said. "She loves being a mommy, it's so cute!" said another. Another person added, "Motherhood looks good on you mama. Rihanna left her role as Savage X Fenty's chief executive officer earlier this year after holding the position for the previous five years. The artist is still the brand executive, though, and holds the role of leadership. In 2018, she debuted Savage X Fenty.

    "It's been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," Rihanna said in a statement to Vogue Business about the company. We're only getting started, and we'll keep growing in ways that are always in tune with the needs of the customer. 

     

    ALSO READ: Jailer: Rajinikanth on his way for Himalayas ahead of film release; know details

