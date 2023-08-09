Jailer: Rajinikanth on his way for Himalayas ahead of film release; know details

Tomorrow, August 10, Rajinikanth's movie "Jailer" is scheduled to hit theatres. The celebrity has departed for the tranquil Himalayas as the fans' enthusiasm grows. Rajinikanth disclosed that he had been prevented from travelling to the Himalayas for the previous four years by a number of factors, including the epidemic, when he arrived at the Chennai airport.In advance of the release of his movie, Rajinikanth recently travelled to the Himalayas. On August 10, his eagerly awaited movie "Jailer" will be shown in theatres. The legendary actor makes his first appearance on a major motion picture in two years with the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film. One query concerning "Jailer's" conclusion caught everyone's attention during his conversation with reporters. Rajinikanth, in his characteristically humble manner, said that the movie had done well. He invited the audience to give their reviews instead of sharing any personal opinions and abstained from doing so.

The release of "Jailer" and Rajinikanth's upcoming movie "Thalaivar 171" are eagerly anticipated by fans as he sets out on his adventure to the mythical Himalayas. Since its teaser debuted earlier this month, Rajinikanth's movie "Jailer" has been creating a lot of talk. As of Monday, August 8, the movie has sold more than 6,12,000 tickets through the online ticketing service BookMyShow, according to a report by Business Today. The Thalaivar movie has also been director Nelson Dilipkumar's highest-grossing debut in the United States thanks to the anticipation surrounding it. As of Monday, Jailer has amassed premiere advance ticket sales totaling roughly $664,000.

