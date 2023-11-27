Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..."

During the promotional event for the film "Animal," Rashmika Mandanna shared her response to the deepfake video incident, highlighting that it instilled a sense of fear in her.



Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake video controversy had created a nationwide buzz a few days back, concerning everyone over the dangerous use of technology.Subsequently, certain malicious individuals in society persistently focus on celebrities, manipulating their appearances and producing videos. Following Rashmika, Kajol and Katrina Kaif have also become targets. In Rashmika's case, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was the first to extend support to Rashmika. After that, many other celebrities came forward in her support. The central government has taken this issue seriously, and legal actions have been initiated.

Currently, Rashmika is actively participating in promotional activities for "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor. During a media event held in Hyderabad, questions were raised about Rashmika and the Deepfake video controversy. This led Rashmika to express her views. As translated by AsiaNet Telugu she said, "I was afraid of responding to the incident thinking who would even care. But then, Amitabh sir and the entire industry reacted against it." She further added that initially she felt afraid thinking who might be behind this and what consequences she might face, but after the whole industry's reaction, she realized that it was not normal and decided to react. She expressed gratitude for everyone's support, assuring that she feels safe. She emphasized that any girl who falls victim to such incident should not remain quiet. They must come out and people will definitely show support.

Rashmika Mandanna's statement comes in the wake of a recent incident where a deepfake video of Alia Bhatt has rapidly circulated on the internet. In this video, Alia Bhatt's face is superimposed onto another person who is seated on a bed. The footage depicts a girl donning a blue floral strappy co-ord set with Alia's face, making gestures towards the camera. As of now, Alia has not issued a response to this incident.

