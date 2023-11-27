Sandalwood Actress Pooja Gandhi set to marry a Bengalurean soon

Sandalwood star Pooja Gandhi's impending marriage with Bengaluru-based Vijay, set for November 29, stirs excitement. Known for mastering Kannada and her roles in Kannada cinema, her transition from a Punjabi-origin actress to marrying a Kannadiga garners admiration statewide. Originally from Meerut, Pooja's journey in Kannada cinema, notably "Mungaru Male," earned her widespread acclaim.

Sandalwood actress Pooja Gandhi's impending marriage has set the internet abuzz with the news going viral. The groom-to-be, Vijay, hailing from Bengaluru and owning a logistics company, is set to tie the knot with the actress on November 29, 2023, in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, following the Mantra Mangalya ritual.

Reports also indicate that Vijay himself taught Kannada to Pooja Gandhi. Renowned for her roles in numerous Kannada movies, Pooja Gandhi has endeared herself to Kannadigas by mastering the language and evolving into a beloved actress in the Sandalwood industry.



The news of Pooja Gandhi's upcoming marriage is causing a stir across Karnataka, especially given her status as a sought-after actress in Kannada cinema a decade ago. Unlike several actors from other regions who gained fame in Kannada cinema through dubbing, Pooja Gandhi earned recognition by learning Kannada and personally dubbing for her movies. This gesture earned her widespread respect and adoration from the local audience.



Vijay, a native Kannadiga and owner of a logistics firm in Bengaluru played a crucial role in assisting Pooja Gandhi in learning the Kannada language. The couple, reportedly in love for several years, is set to embark on their marital journey soon. Pooja Gandhi's transition from a Punjabi-origin actress to someone deeply rooted in Kannada culture by learning the language and now marrying a Kannadiga has garnered immense pride and admiration from the people of Karnataka.



Originally from a Bengali family and born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Pooja Gandhi spent her formative years in Delhi. She made her entry into the Kannada film industry with the movie "Mungaru Male" and solidified her position with subsequent successes. Pooja Gandhi has also made appearances in Malayalam and Bengali cinema. Her birth name is Sanjana Gandhi, and after her stint in Bengali movies and serials, she gained prominence in Kannada cinema, especially with the movie "Mungaru Male." Her continued presence and contributions to Kannada cinema have made her a cherished figure in the state.