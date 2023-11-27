Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sandalwood Actress Pooja Gandhi set to marry a Bengalurean soon

    Sandalwood star Pooja Gandhi's impending marriage with Bengaluru-based Vijay, set for November 29, stirs excitement. Known for mastering Kannada and her roles in Kannada cinema, her transition from a Punjabi-origin actress to marrying a Kannadiga garners admiration statewide. Originally from Meerut, Pooja's journey in Kannada cinema, notably "Mungaru Male," earned her widespread acclaim.

    Sandalwood Actress Pooja Gandhi set to marry a Bengalurean soon vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Sandalwood actress Pooja Gandhi's impending marriage has set the internet abuzz with the news going viral. The groom-to-be, Vijay, hailing from Bengaluru and owning a logistics company, is set to tie the knot with the actress on November 29, 2023, in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, following the Mantra Mangalya ritual.

    Reports also indicate that Vijay himself taught Kannada to Pooja Gandhi. Renowned for her roles in numerous Kannada movies, Pooja Gandhi has endeared herself to Kannadigas by mastering the language and evolving into a beloved actress in the Sandalwood industry.

    Pooja Gandhi to return to Sandalwood in action packed thriller

    The news of Pooja Gandhi's upcoming marriage is causing a stir across Karnataka, especially given her status as a sought-after actress in Kannada cinema a decade ago. Unlike several actors from other regions who gained fame in Kannada cinema through dubbing, Pooja Gandhi earned recognition by learning Kannada and personally dubbing for her movies. This gesture earned her widespread respect and adoration from the local audience.

    Actor Darshan claims CCTV failure during dog bite incident in statement to Bengaluru police

    Vijay, a native Kannadiga and owner of a logistics firm in Bengaluru played a crucial role in assisting Pooja Gandhi in learning the Kannada language. The couple, reportedly in love for several years, is set to embark on their marital journey soon. Pooja Gandhi's transition from a Punjabi-origin actress to someone deeply rooted in Kannada culture by learning the language and now marrying a Kannadiga has garnered immense pride and admiration from the people of Karnataka.

    Originally from a Bengali family and born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Pooja Gandhi spent her formative years in Delhi. She made her entry into the Kannada film industry with the movie "Mungaru Male" and solidified her position with subsequent successes. Pooja Gandhi has also made appearances in Malayalam and Bengali cinema. Her birth name is Sanjana Gandhi, and after her stint in Bengali movies and serials, she gained prominence in Kannada cinema, especially with the movie "Mungaru Male." Her continued presence and contributions to Kannada cinema have made her a cherished figure in the state.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar reveals alleged attack by Pradeep Antony supporter; shares photo SHG

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vanitha Vijaykumar reveals alleged attack by Pradeep Antony supporter; shares photo

    AI generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN) snt

    AI-generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN)

    Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare wedding update Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage read details RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding update: Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage; read details

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra and others share heartfelt wishes SHG

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra and others share heartfelt wishes

    Animal Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees" SHG

    Animal: Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees"

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter rkn

    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter

    Happy Birthday Suresh Raina: Top 10 quotes by the former Indian star osf

    Happy Birthday Suresh Raina: Top 10 quotes by the former Indian star

    Who is Piya Chakraborty? Parambrata Chatterjee to marry singer Anupam Roy's ex-wife RBA

    Who is Piya Chakraborty? Parambrata Chatterjee to marry singer Anupam Roy's ex-wife

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert avv

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups vkp

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon