Will Ranbir Kapoor QUIT 'Animal Park' due to Alia Bhatt's Jigra controversy?

Alia Bhatt's latest film, Jigra, is performing disappointingly at the box office. However, this film has stirred up controversy in her personal life. However, this controversy is not because of the film or Alia herself. Rather, it arose after a statement by actress and producer Divya Khosla Kumar. Media reports claim that Jigra collected ₹4.55 crore on its first day, while Divya Khosla Kumar believes these figures are inflated. She even accused Alia Bhatt of buying tickets herself to show inflated collections.

What is Divya Khosla Kumar's controversial statement?

Divya wrote on her Instagram story, "I went to City Mall PVR for Jigra's show. The theatre was completely empty. Theaters are going empty everywhere. Alia Bhatt really has a lot of guts. She bought tickets herself and announced fake collections. Wonder why the paid media is silent?" Along with this, she used the hashtags Wesh Don't Fool The Audience, Truth Over Lies, and Happy Dussehra.

Alia Bhatt has not reacted

Alia Bhatt has not reacted to Divya Khosla Kumar's comment, but producer Karan Johar made a post without naming anyone, which is being considered a response. He wrote, "Silence is the best speech for fools."

Divya also retaliated without naming anyone and wrote, "Truth will always offend the opponents."

Could Ranbir Kapoor quit a big film for Alia Bhatt?

While a war of words is going on between Divya Khosla Kumar and Karan Johar, people are excited to know what Alia Bhatt's husband and superstar Ranbir Kapoor's stand is on this. Ranbir himself is in a dilemma because of this. He plays the lead role in Divya Khosla Kumar's husband and producer Bhushan Kumar's next big film 'Animal Park,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Internet users now want to know whether Ranbir Kapoor will quit 'Animal Park' by taking a stand for his wife Alia's honor or whether he will remain silent and move forward with this film. If Ranbir quits 'Animal Park,' it will have a huge impact on his career, as its prequel 'Animal' earned ₹917.82 crore worldwide and is Ranbir's biggest blockbuster and highest-grossing film to date.

Why is Divya Khosla Kumar targeting Alia Bhatt?

Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' produced by Divya Khosla Kumar's husband Bhushan Kumar, was also released alongside Alia Bhatt starrer and Karan Johar-produced 'Jigra.' From day one, 'Vicky Vidya...' has been giving tough competition to 'Jigra.' 'Vicky Vidya...' earned ₹5.71 crore on its first day, more than 'Jigra's opening collection. Audience feedback is also more positive for 'Vicky Vidya...' compared to 'Jigra.'



In such a situation, when 'Jigra's collection was announced, Divya Khosla Kumar felt apprehensive and made a controversial statement against it. Now it remains to be seen where this controversy between Divya Khosla Kumar and Alia Bhatt ends. 'Vicky Vidya' collected ₹19.17 crore and 'Jigra' collected ₹16.64 crore in the first weekend.

