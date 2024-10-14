Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanguva: Suriya's film to be dubbed in multiple languages using AI

    Kanguva, the much-awaited film starring Tamil superstar Suriya, will be released in theatres shortly. Before the release, the producer revealed that the actor's voice will be dubbed in numerous languages utilising artificial intelligence.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    The film's producer said in a recent social media discussion that actor Suriya's voice will be dubbed in different languages for Kanguva using artificial intelligence. Producer KE Gnanavel Raja joined in the X's Space debate and remarked in Tamil, "Suriya is dubbing for the Tamil version, but we will use AI for other languages. This marks new territory for Kollywood. Recently, Vettaiyan makers did something similar for Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. We hope it’ll succeed because we want to release the film in Chinese and Japanese also.”

    He also announced that Kanguva will be released on 3500 screens worldwide. Kanguva will be released on November 14 in eight languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish.

    Kanguva, which also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley, will be released next month.

    Suriya was last seen playing the protagonist in the 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. He also appeared as Rolex in Kamal Haasan's action film Vikram.  

    Video Icon