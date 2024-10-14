Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    India has recalled its High Commissioner and other diplomats from Canada due to security concerns and the Canadian government's alleged support for extremism. This action follows Canada's investigation into Indian officials' alleged involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader.

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 7:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    Hours after issuing a hard-hitting statement against the Canadian government, India’s foreign ministry on Monday summoned their Charge d’Affaires and informed him that New Delhi has decided to withdraw its High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.

    Secretary (East) in the foreign ministry, Jaideep Mazumdar summoned the Canadian Charge d’Affaires this evening and  informed him about the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely “unacceptable.” 

    Keeping the kind of atmosphere prevailing in Canada, India underlined the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety. 

    “We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.” 

    He was further informed that New Delhi reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.

    On Sunday, Canada had sent a diplomatic communication to India, levelling charges that Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma other diplomats as "persons of interest" in investigation. 

    The two countries have strained relations since September 2023 after the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau stated that Toronto had credible evidence to link Indian agents to the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil that year.

    It must be noted that the Ministry of External Affairs told Canada that High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s senior-most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years.  “He has been Ambassador in Japan and Sudan, while also serving in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam and China.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH) shk

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH)

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured dmn

    Kerala: Head-on collision between buses in Kozhikode leaves over 30 injured

    Kerala: School buses in Kannur and Alappuzha involved in accidents, no serious injuries reported dmn

    Kerala: School buses in Kannur and Alappuzha involved in accidents, no serious injuries reported

    Recent Stories

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster gcw

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    Is placing god idols on car dashboard safe for travelling? Read vastu tips RKK

    Is placing god idols on car dashboard safe for travelling? Read vastu tips

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon