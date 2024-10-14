India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

India has recalled its High Commissioner and other diplomats from Canada due to security concerns and the Canadian government's alleged support for extremism. This action follows Canada's investigation into Indian officials' alleged involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader.

Hours after issuing a hard-hitting statement against the Canadian government, India’s foreign ministry on Monday summoned their Charge d’Affaires and informed him that New Delhi has decided to withdraw its High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.

Secretary (East) in the foreign ministry, Jaideep Mazumdar summoned the Canadian Charge d’Affaires this evening and informed him about the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely “unacceptable.”

Keeping the kind of atmosphere prevailing in Canada, India underlined the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety.

“We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.”

He was further informed that New Delhi reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.

On Sunday, Canada had sent a diplomatic communication to India, levelling charges that Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma other diplomats as "persons of interest" in investigation.

The two countries have strained relations since September 2023 after the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau stated that Toronto had credible evidence to link Indian agents to the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil that year.

It must be noted that the Ministry of External Affairs told Canada that High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s senior-most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years. “He has been Ambassador in Japan and Sudan, while also serving in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam and China.”

Latest Videos