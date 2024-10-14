Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to watch Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding documentary? Here's where to see it

    The Ambani family released a documentary, "Valley of Gods Jamnagar," showcasing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebrations earlier this year—know where to watch it.
     

    Want to watch Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding documentary? Here's where to see it NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    The Ambani family recently unveiled a documentary titled "Valley of Gods Jamnagar," showcasing the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The festivities took place in March this year and included a lavish three-day bash at the Vantara in Jamnagar, setting a new benchmark for opulence and cultural homage in Indian weddings.

    A Glimpse into the Ceremonial Richness
    Released on JioCinema, the 40-minute documentary provides an intimate look at the Hastakshar Ceremony and the numerous rituals performed during the celebrations. Nita Ambani, in the trailer, shares her heartfelt intentions, stating, “Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts. I wished for two things very much about my youngest son Anant's wedding. Firstly, I wanted to honor our heritage. Second, I wanted it to honor our cultural arts and traditions." The celebration's tone was established by this focus on tradition.

    Star-Studded Celebration
    The documentary features various glimpses of family pujas and cultural performances, highlighting participation from several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai. The synopsis invites viewers to "step into the Valley of Gods, where Anant and Radhika’s immortal love celebrates Indian arts and culture," capturing the essence of a rich heritage filled with Vedic chants and divine music.

    Global Attention and Celebrity Guests
    The pre-wedding events garnered significant media attention, not only in India but also on an international scale. The Ambani family invited Rihanna to perform, and Justin Bieber made headlines by flying down to Jamnagar for a live concert. Additionally, Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh electrified the audience with a mini-concert, while Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dazzled the crowd with their energetic dance performances.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in style and tied the knot in July 2023. The documentary not only commemorates their love story but also highlights the grandeur and cultural significance of Indian weddings, making it a must-watch for fans of the couple and the Ambani legacy.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra breaks silence on ex-wife's claims of abuse— Details inside

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupamaa Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know RBA

    Anupamaa: Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know

    Kanguva Suriya's film to be dubbed in multiple languages using AI RBA

    Kanguva: Suriya's film to be dubbed in multiple languages using AI

    Kerala: Actor Bala granted bail in defamation case, ordered to refrain from social media comments

    Kerala: Actor Bala granted bail in defamation case, ordered to refrain from social media comments

    Ranbir Kapoor Dilemma Alia Bhatt Jigra Controversy Divya Khosla Kumar RBA

    Will Ranbir Kapoor QUIT 'Animal Park' due to Alia Bhatt's Jigra controversy?

    Do Patti' trailer OUT: Kajol, Kriti Sanon starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

    'Do Patti' trailer OUT: Kajol, Kriti Sanon starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster gcw

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon