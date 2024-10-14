Want to watch Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding documentary? Here's where to see it

The Ambani family released a documentary, "Valley of Gods Jamnagar," showcasing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebrations earlier this year—know where to watch it.

The Ambani family recently unveiled a documentary titled "Valley of Gods Jamnagar," showcasing the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The festivities took place in March this year and included a lavish three-day bash at the Vantara in Jamnagar, setting a new benchmark for opulence and cultural homage in Indian weddings.

A Glimpse into the Ceremonial Richness

Released on JioCinema, the 40-minute documentary provides an intimate look at the Hastakshar Ceremony and the numerous rituals performed during the celebrations. Nita Ambani, in the trailer, shares her heartfelt intentions, stating, “Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts. I wished for two things very much about my youngest son Anant's wedding. Firstly, I wanted to honor our heritage. Second, I wanted it to honor our cultural arts and traditions." The celebration's tone was established by this focus on tradition.

Star-Studded Celebration

The documentary features various glimpses of family pujas and cultural performances, highlighting participation from several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai. The synopsis invites viewers to "step into the Valley of Gods, where Anant and Radhika’s immortal love celebrates Indian arts and culture," capturing the essence of a rich heritage filled with Vedic chants and divine music.

Global Attention and Celebrity Guests

The pre-wedding events garnered significant media attention, not only in India but also on an international scale. The Ambani family invited Rihanna to perform, and Justin Bieber made headlines by flying down to Jamnagar for a live concert. Additionally, Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh electrified the audience with a mini-concert, while Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dazzled the crowd with their energetic dance performances.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in style and tied the knot in July 2023. The documentary not only commemorates their love story but also highlights the grandeur and cultural significance of Indian weddings, making it a must-watch for fans of the couple and the Ambani legacy.

