    Anupamaa: Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know

    Anupamaa Leap Twist: The show would be unique if Smriti Irani and Rupali Ganguly, two prominent television ladies, collaborate. We're excited about it! 
     

    Anupamaa Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know RBA
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    Audience members have a strong affinity for television shows. Anupama is among the many who have received applause from the crowd. Because of its engaging story, it has dominated the TRP rankings and won over fans' hearts. Fans can't take their eyes off the screens because of the compelling drama and surprising twists.

    Anupamaa consistently delivers interesting and emotional drama in each new episode. Every character in the performance garners a great deal of attention and affection from the audience, which makes Anupama a strong appeal to viewers.

    The producers just introduced the audience to a new chapter in Anupama's life, which is about to begin. The top-rated Star Plus show is about to take a generational leap. They will appear with Rupali Ganguly (Anupama), Alisha Parveen (Aadhya), and Shivam Khajuria (Prem) in the show. This has piqued our interest in seeing what occurs next in Anupama's life following the generational shift. 

    But there's more: according to reports, Smriti Irani is expected to appear in the Anupama post-generation jump program, but she'll have a special appearance with Rupali Ganguly. Smriti Irani has set a standard in the television business with her popular role in the program Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu. This earned her several prizes and plaudits.

    If these rumours about two renowned women in the television business, Smriti Irani and Rupali Ganguly, partnering on the program are true, it would be one of a kind, and we eagerly anticipate it! 

