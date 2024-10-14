'Do Patti' trailer OUT: Kajol, Kriti Sanon starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    "Do Patti," starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has become one of the most anticipated releases of the year, pairing two highly talented actresses in a gripping thriller. After much buildup, the trailer has finally been released, with Kajol portraying the role of a determined cop and Sanon taking on a more complex, grey character.

    Set in the picturesque backdrop of Manali, the film revolves around a murder mystery filled with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists. Kajol's character, a no-nonsense police officer, is tasked with investigating the murder. The trailer introduces Kriti Sanon’s character, Saumya, and Shaheer Sheikh as Dhruv, a couple seemingly deeply in love. However, their lives take a dark turn when Saumya's twin sister enters their world, leading to turmoil in their relationship. The plot intensifies when Dhruv is arrested for an attempted murder, and Kajol's character must navigate the complex dynamics between the twin sisters to solve the case.

    This project marks the debut of Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon as producers. Dhillon expressed her excitement, describing "Do Patti" as a significant project and noting that there is great satisfaction in delivering a captivating and thrilling story to the audience. She remarked that Kriti Sanon's performance would be a revelation, and she appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with a legendary actor like Kajol, calling it a rewarding experience as both writer and producer.

    Kajol and Sanon previously shared the screen in the 2015 film "Dilwale," and "Do Patti" marks their second collaboration. Additionally, the movie introduces Shaheer Sheikh in his first film role, following his success on television.

    Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and produced by Sanon and Dhillon, "Do Patti" is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25.

