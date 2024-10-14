Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and left clinging to life after being strangled with her own stole.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 7:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and left clinging to life after being strangled with her own stole. According to reports, the young girl had simply stepped out of her home to relieve herself when she was allegedly raped and strangled. She was later found unconscious in a nearby field.

    The assault, which unfolded in a village on the outskirts of Lucknow, has left the local community in deep distress. Residents discovered the girl in an unresponsive state, her stole cruelly wrapped around her neck in what police believe was a clear attempt on her life.

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Interfaith couple brutally thrashed by girl's brothers on road, video emerges (WATCH)

    The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors are fighting to save her life. Her condition remains critical, sparking outrage and concern across the region.

    Authorities are investigating the case with urgency, but details on the assailant or motives behind this horrific act remain unclear.

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Girl trapped in love affair, murdered & body thrown in bushes; accused injured in police encounter

