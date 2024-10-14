UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and left clinging to life after being strangled with her own stole.

The assault, which unfolded in a village on the outskirts of Lucknow, has left the local community in deep distress. Residents discovered the girl in an unresponsive state, her stole cruelly wrapped around her neck in what police believe was a clear attempt on her life.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors are fighting to save her life. Her condition remains critical, sparking outrage and concern across the region.

Authorities are investigating the case with urgency, but details on the assailant or motives behind this horrific act remain unclear.

