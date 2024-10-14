'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

In a momentous declaration, the Pashtun National Jirga has issued a two-month ultimatum to both the Pakistani military and militant groups operating in Pashtun territories.

In a momentous declaration, the Pashtun National Jirga has issued a two-month ultimatum to both the Pakistani military and militant groups operating in Pashtun territories. The Jirga, a powerful traditional assembly of Pashtun elders and leaders, has demanded the immediate withdrawal of these forces, many of which are believed to have deep-rooted connections with certain state agencies. Should they fail to vacate within this timeframe, the Jirga has vowed to take action, potentially setting the stage for a seismic showdown to rid the region of the forces they believe are responsible for war and insecurity.

The Pashtun National Jirga’s message is clear: the presence of external forces has contributed to a volatile climate of violence and oppression, and the people of Pakhtunkhwa are ready to reclaim their sovereignty.

In a sweeping move to assert economic control, the Jirga emphasized that electricity, a natural resource of Pakhtunkhwa, must be provided free to the tribal areas and at a significantly reduced price to the rest of the province. They slammed the current electricity rates—exceeding 60 Rs per unit—and declared a new price cap of 5 Rs per unit, a bold economic shift intended to ease the burden on the people. Additionally, they demanded the end of load shedding, which has long crippled tribal areas, stating that uninterrupted access to power is a right, not a privilege.

Durand Line: Unchecked Passage for Pashtuns

One of the most striking demands concerns the reopening of all gates along the Durand Line, the contentious border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Jirga has insisted that Pashtuns should be able to cross freely without passport or visa control, allowing both people and goods to move unhindered. This demand strikes at the heart of border politics, as Pashtuns on both sides of the line have long sought the freedom to reconnect with family and trade across this historical divide.

Peace Initiative for Tribal and Sectarian Conflicts

The Jirga also announced the appointment of a delegation tasked with resolving the ongoing tribal and sectarian conflicts that have plagued the region for years. Their first stop will be Kurram, a district that has seen some of the most intense sectarian strife. This step reflects the Pashtun desire for internal peace and unity, and the Jirga's commitment to taking matters into their own hands rather than relying on external intervention.

No Tolerance for Extortion

In a final, firm warning, the Jirga declared that any group or individual engaging in extortion against Pashtuns would be met with collective resistance. "This nation will stand against anyone who tries to exploit or extort its people," the assembly declared.

The ultimatum comes against the backdrop when Manzoor Pashteen, the founder and head of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), delivered a scathing criticism of Pakistan's military establishment. PTM has focused on the escalating violence against Pashtuns over the last six years.

Pashteen's speech was laced with historical references and stern warnings, underscoring the mounting tensions between the Pashtun population and the Pakistani military.

In one of the most striking moments of his address, Pashteen invoked the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, stating, "Bengalis took Pakistan Army’s pants off, we will rip their their skin off." The blunt language not only reflected the deep-seated anger and frustration of the Pashtun people but also served as a bold reminder of Pakistan's past failures in suppressing ethnic dissent.

The Jirga, which began on October 11, features dedicated tents for each district, culminating in a central tent where screens displayed the violence committed against Pashtuns.

