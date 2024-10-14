Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    The Yogi government is setting up tourism information centers for the Maha Kumbh 2025, offering comprehensive assistance to over 41 crore expected attendees. These centers will provide information booklets, guidebooks, accommodation details, and information about tent cities, ensuring a smooth experience for visitors.

    The Yogi government is preparing to welcome over 41 crore devotees and tourists expected to attend the Maha Kumbh in January 2025. To ensure a smooth and well-informed experience, the administration, through the Tourism Department, is establishing tourism information centers both within and around the Kumbh Mela area. These centers will offer comprehensive assistance to visitors, enhancing the overall experience for those attending the grand event.

    Tourists visiting the Maha Kumbh from both India and abroad will no longer need to search for tourism-related information in the city or the Kumbh area. The Tourism Department is setting up 10 temporary information centers outside the Kumbh Mela grounds. 

    According to Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, these centers will be located at all railway stations, bus stations, and temporary bus terminals in the city. The Tourism Directorate is currently in the process of issuing an e-tender to select an agency for their establishment.

    The tourism information centers, established by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, will offer information booklets in both Hindi and English covering all major tourist attractions in Prayagraj. These resources will also be available in digital format. 

    Additionally, a guidebook will be provided at the centers, along with a list of trained guides to assist tourists with their inquiries. Information regarding registered paying guest houses will also be accessible, helping visitors find suitable accommodations.

    Furthermore, details about tent cities and tent colonies in the Mela area will be available at these centers, ensuring comprehensive support for tourists. If tourists are unable to obtain the necessary information from the tourism information centers at railway or bus stations for any reason, temporary centers will be established in the Kumbh Mela area to assist them. 

    The Regional Tourism Officer has said that a temporary information center will be located near each of the 30 thematic gates being constructed in the Kumbh Mela area.  An employee will be assigned to provide visitors with information about both the Kumbh Mela and the tourist attractions in Prayagraj. This employee will also be responsible for the maintenance of the thematic gates.

