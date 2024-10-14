Kerala: Actor Bala granted bail in defamation case, ordered to refrain from social media comments

Actor Bala, arrested for allegedly defaming his ex-wife on social media, has been granted bail with conditions. He's prohibited from discussing the case or making statements about his ex-wife and daughter.

Kochi: Actor Bala, who was arrested following a complaint from his ex-wife, has been granted bail by the court under specific conditions. He is prohibited from making statements about the complainant and their daughter on social media or discussing the case with the media. In court, Bala argued that the allegations were fabricated and requested bail due to health concerns.

Bala was taken into custody by Kadavanthara police early this morning at his residence in Palarivattom. The arrest was triggered by accusations from his ex-wife, who alleged that Bala defamed her through social media, particularly in remarks concerning their daughter. Additionally, a case has been filed against Bala under the Juvenile Justice Act. His manager, Rajesh, and friend, Ananthakrishnan, are also implicated in the case.

The ongoing dispute between Bala and his ex-wife gained public attention after their daughter shared a video on social media expressing her reluctance to see or speak to Bala, alleging mistreatment of her mother. This led to backlash against the child, prompting Bala to respond on social media. His ex-wife later came forward with her complaint, resulting in Bala's arrest. The couple, who met on a reality show, got married in 2010 and separated in 2019.

