Ranbir Kapoor at Red Sea International Film Festival: Actor talks about his aspirations to direct a movie

Red Sea International Film Festival: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a checkered blazer over a white shirt. The actor aced his look by opting for black shades. He opened up about his aspirations to become a movie director.

Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor makes a fantastic entrance at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The event began on December 1 and will continue until December 10 and is now taking place in Saudi Arabia. Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and AR Rahman attended the event on Day 1. As the days went on, several famous people attended the film festival, including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. Ranbir Kapoor has now marked the attendance list with a checkmark.

Fans couldn't contain their joy and excitement when Ranbir Kapoor finally arrived at the event, as they were eager to see the Rockstar of Bollywood. A lot of them had the opportunity to take a selfie with the star. He wore a navy blue check jacket over a white shirt for the film festival. He chose black sunglasses to complete his outfit.

The Shamshera actor spoke openly to Deadline Hollywood on the sidelines of the massive event as soon as he arrived. The newspaper questioned him there about his long-term professional objectives. Ranbir Kapoor stated that I've always wanted to direct and produce a movie. But I still haven't quite acquired the bravery to pen a narrative. I've always waited for a narrative to spontaneously occur to me. The problem is that I'm not a writer and I find it difficult to express my views to others. To start directing movies and, ideally, acting in them is something I'm striving toward and has been a part of my ten-year goal.

Does Ranbir Kapoor wish to work in Hollywood?

The widely read journal questioned Kapoor if he had any immediate plans to enter the Hollywood industry. I'd never say never, he said, but I'm generally satisfied with the options that are presented to me in my own language and nation. The Barfi actor made it clear that he does have mental obstacles when playing in English.

"Since it comes easily to me, I'd like to behave in my own tongue. Never say never, though," he said. Kapoor's comment is significant given that his wife Alia Bhatt will shortly make her Hollywood debut in the movie The Heart of Stone opposite well-known actresses Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.



Fans of Ranbir Kapoor have a unique reason to celebrate 2022. He married his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in April of this year. In November of this year, the couple welcomed a baby girl into the world.

In terms of his professional life, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in the movie Animal. Later, he will appear with Shraddha Kapoor in an unnamed movie. He obviously has a full itinerary planned out.