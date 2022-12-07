King Charles furious with Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' - READ on to know

Newly crowned King Charles took over as the King of the UK after his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth's death a few months back in September 2022. Recently, he has expressed his rage and ire after knowing about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's new Netflix docu-series, 'Harry & Meghan.' The docu-series would unfold the truth of the royal family and their dirty games.

While Prince Harry and Meghan are awaiting the release of their docu-series, there has been a new development in the ongoing tussle between the royal family and the former royal couple. According to a new report, the royal family and King Charles feel furious. They all are pissed on learning the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle starrer new Netflix docu-series titled, 'Harry & Meghan.'

On one side, the globally prominent royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan have been in the headlines for opening up on the real faces of people in the so-called and infamous royal family. On the flip side, it is not a secret that, of late, even the royal family has been on the radar of audiences and fans who keep on lashing out at them for doing injustice and wrong with Prince Harry and Meghan. But nonetheless, the ardent fans of the royal couple and royal fandom globally are still feeling piqued and pumped up enough to watch the two-part Netflix docu-series. Part one of the six-episodic docu-series, would be dropping on December 8, 2022. Whilst part two would be released on December 15, 2022.

A new report claims that the newly crowned King Charles III and the entire royal family are not feeling excited enough. They feel pissed after knowing more details about the former royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan's eagerly anticipated, fiery and explosive docu-series, 'Harry & Meghan' that would be uncovering the reality of the royal family in front of audiences and people.

Speaking with a leading global entertainment portal, the royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed that the newly-crowned King and his family are ‘horrified’ by the documentary.

The expert talking about the royal family of the UK (United Kingdom) initial reactions to the explosive docu-series revealed, "I think they’re still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop. Well, there are two shoes that are gonna drop because [after part one of the film premieres Thursday, December 8] … the [next one] is dropping next week."

The royal expert also claimed, "The sense of betrayal has shifted over to genuine combat mode, because obviously this is a war between the two (the King and Harry)."

Opening up on King Charles's problem and temper, the expert quipped, "Charles has been handed this horrible problem. It’s the kind of thing that the Queen would’ve tried to just ignore for as long as she possibly could. But he’s not that kind of person." The royal expert also talked about how King Charles has a ‘huge temper’ which has been ‘unleashed many times behind the scenes.’

Throwing more light on the same, he added, "And I’m sure he’s on the verge of having a meltdown." The royal expert said that William also has a temper. Speaking about the same, he shared, "I’m sure he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he’s doing." However, the royal family has not given any official reaction to the report nor publicly shared a statement about the documentary series.