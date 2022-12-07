A glance at the three top Indian Stars of 2022 as per IMDb

While we all know how 2022 has been a mixed bag for the Indian film industry and celebrities, an exciting piece of news for avid fans is finally here. The world's most prominent and reliable indexing website IMDb has, finally dropped the list of the Top Indian stars of this year.

Image: Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hrithik Roshan / Instagram

This year has been a mixed bag for the industry. Films like Raksha Bandhan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bachchan Paandey, Ram Setu, Laal Singh Chaddha, Mili, and so on have badly flopped at the box office resulting in failing to impress the audiences and fans who ended up lashing out at the makers for such rubbish films. But the industry changed drastically when films like Kantara, RRR, and Pushpa: The Rise came in. It made audiences change their perception of the South industry. ALSO READ: New Mommy Alia Bhatt is sweating hard to get back in shape post daughter Raha Kapoor's birth With only a few days left before the end of 2022, the world's most reliable and authentic film and celebrity indexing site, 'IMDb' has released a list of the top Indian stars of 2022. It saw the magnetic presence of Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who have topped the list. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hrithik Roshan, and Allu Arjun have undoubtedly taken over the entire year of 2022 with their blockbuster films. This has definitely, shown the power of the superstardom that they enjoy across the globe. Moreover, having them in the Top Popular Indian Stars of 2022 list, is a well-deserved one for our Indian cinema.

Image: Hrithik Roshan / Instagram

1. Hrithik Roshan: Like his nuanced performances in Bollywood films like War, Super 30, Guzaarish, Bang Bang, Agneepath, and so on, Hrithik Roshan truly nailed his character of Vedha in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster 'Vikram Vedha' also titled 'Vikram Vedha' (2022) and received immense love and applause for his performance.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South industry icon and stellar diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction today. With captivating moves and charismatic presence in the blockbuster song of the year, 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha, has made her name on top of the headlines while she is currently enjoying the success of Yashoda.

Image: Allu Arjun / Instagram