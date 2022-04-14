Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to not have a wedding reception?

    Amidst rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will throw their grand reception at either Taj Mahal Palace or Chembur situated RK House, fresh reports have claimed that the couple may not hold a reception at all.

    As the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is underway at the former’s residence in ‘Vastu’ apartment at Pali Hill in Bandra, fresh reports are doing rounds regarding Ranbir and Alia’s reception. Similar to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looks like Ranbir and Alia will also not host a grand reception party for their friends from the industry.

    According to a report in India Today, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have dropped the idea of hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai. The report quoted wedding choreographer Rajendra Singh, popularly known as ‘Masterji, saying that the couple has no plans for a wedding reception. They quoted him saying, “Reception hai hi nahi (there is no reception). No, there’s nothing happening.”

    This comes in after there were multiple reports that claimed the reception will be held on April 15. While one report said that the reception would be held at Taj Mahal Palace in South Mumbai, another claimed that it will be held at RK House in Chembur. However, there remains no clarity on whether the reception will be held or not. And if so, what will be the venue for the reception.

    Meanwhile, Rajendra Singh is the same choreographer who prepared dance numbers for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony. Neetu Kapoor had also shared an image with ‘Masterji’ on her Instagram handle.

    The wedding choreographer prepared a number of songs including Alia Bhatt’s recent hint ‘Dholida’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s forever superhit wedding song ‘Cutie Pie’. Other songs on which the family members performed their dances included ‘Tenu Leke’, Karishma Kapoor’s ‘Mehendi hai Rachne Wali’ from the film Zubaida and many more.

    Rajendra Singh is said to be very close to the Kapoor family. He has been the family’s dance choreographer for all the weddings and has been associated with them for decades.

