Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Kareena, Saif's kids Taimur, Jeh dress in kurtas for Mama's wedding

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar and other guests have started to arrive at Vastu for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

In the next couple of hours or so, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will become Mr and Mrs. As the wedding ceremony at begun at Ranbir’s residence ‘Vastu’ at Pali Hill in Bandra, guests have started to arrive at the venue as the wedding ceremony is underway. Family and friends of Ranbir and Alia are attending the wedding as they will embark upon a new journey together. While the ceremony is underway, take a look at family and friends arriving at the venue in their stunning attires.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's children, Taimur and Jeh, also came to attend the wedding of their 'mama' Ranbir Kapoor. The two Kiddos appeared in traditional attires, dropping the strong Nawabi traits that they have inherited from their father.

Neetu Kapoor looked every bit of a happy mother and a happier mother-in-law as the glow of her son Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage with Alia Bhatt was visible on her face. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gleamed in her rose gold glitter attire. Instead of wearing a dupatta, Riddhima wore a cape adding a touch of modernity to her dress. Neetu, on the other hand, wore a multi-coloured lehenga. But the cutest of them all was Samara Sahni, Riddhima’s daughter who wore a pink dress. ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan grabbed all the eyeballs as they stepped out in style, reflecting upon the ‘royalty’ that comes with them. Kareena wore a light rose pink tissue saree with a heavy embroidered border and a pearl set. Saif, on the other hand, wore his trademark kurta, Nehru jacket and breaches.

Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt arrived at the wedding venue with his eldest daughter, Pooja Bhatt. Mahesh wore a silk kurta while Pooja also wore a kurta with big golden buttis all over it. The father-daughter duo flashed smiles for the cameras.

Looks like the theme was the wedding is one the tones of pink and gold as Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita were also seen wearing similar shades of colour. While Randhir wore a golden silk kurta pyjama set, his wife Babite was seen in a light pink suit with embroidery on it.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s best friend, Ayan Mukerji, arrived in style at the wedding. He wore a golden coloured sherwani, pairing it with a classic pair of shades. On Wednesday, Ayan shared an emotional post for his two buddies and also the lead actors of Brahmastra by sharing a video teaser of their love song ‘Kesariya’. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Neetu Kapoor’s mehndi to dance performances, all details here

Karan Johar’s traditional attire for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding appeared to b similar to what he wore on Wednesday for the couple’s Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. While Karan wore a yellow outfit on Wednesday, for the wedding he went for a lighter shade of pink.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also attended the wedding along with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya was seen arriving at the venue in what seemed to be a yellow-coloured traditional attire.