    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes

    As the holy month of Ramadan begins, many celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Soha Ali Khan and many others take to social media to send their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers. 

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Ramadan Mubarak: This is one of the most important times for Muslims to keep a fast. Ramzan is a time of spiritual reflection, fasting, and charitable acts. 

    It is a month that Muslims revere worldwide, and celebrities often take this opportunity to show their support and solidarity with their Muslim fans. Some celebs recently shared happy photographs of themselves on social media to wish their followers a happy Ramzan.

    Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his warm wishes to fans and followers observing Ramadan 2023.

    Munawar Faruqui
    Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp 1 winner Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram stories and shared picture of himself donning white kurta with a caption, “Ramadan Mubarak.”

    MC Stan posted a picture of himself from his concert and wished all his fans, he captioned his post, “Chand Mubarak Maa. #ramzanmubarak. ” Along with praying emoji.

    Actor Aly Goni, who jetted off to Makkah on Friday morning along with his friend Asim Riaz, took to his Twitter to wish his fan Ramzan Mubarak.

    Hina Khan
    Actress Hina Khan, who is currently on her first Umrah trip, wished her fans Ramzan Mubarak from Madinah.

    Sophie Choudry shared a heartwarming message with her followers, expressing, "Ramadan Mubarak to everyone celebrating across the world  May it be a month of peace, spiritual connection & May Allah accept your prayers   #Ramadan2023 #RamadanKareem"

    Rakhi Sawant, who recently made headlines over the controversy of ex-husband Adil Khan, also wished her fans by posting a picture.

    Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai also wished everyone a blissful Ramazan. Taking to her Twitter she wrote"This month reminds us to be generous, giving and loving to everyone and to think of our sisters and brothers, especially those in difficult situations. I hope we practice its teachings and message throughout the year," 

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
