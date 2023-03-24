Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: From Hina Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, 6 celebrities who performed Umrah

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    It is the holy month of Ramadan, and Umrah is something really sacred for bollywood celebrities. So here's a glance at celebrities who have had a golden chance to perform Umrah, from Shah Rukh Khan to Hina Khan.

    Image: Instagram

    In the holy month of Ramadan, we look at the 6 globally prominent celebrities who performed Umrah in Mecca and kept the spirit of Ramadan alive.

    ALSO READ: 'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

    Image: Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan, after shooting for Dunki in Saudi Arabia, went to Mecca for Umrah. He wore a white garment and had a serene smile on his face in the picture.

    Image: Instagram

    Tinsel town power icon Hina Khan also is performing Umrah at Mecca with her mom. She looked serene in her all-white outfit.

    Image: Instagram

    Bollywood actor Ali Fazal visited Mecca and Madina for a spiritual tour. He looked serene and religious in the black outfit with short hair.

    Image: Gauahar Khan / Instagram

    Soon-to-be mommy, The Ishaqzaade fame Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and her husband, social media influencer and dancer, Zaid Darbar also visited Mecca to perform the Umrah.

    Image: Facebook

    Late bollywood star Dilip Kumar had also done a spiritual tour to Mecca and performed in Umrah, in 2016. He looked calm and happy in his white garment.

    Image: Instagram

    Prominent hollywood rapper and Grammy award winner DJ Khaled had also done his first-ever pilgrimage trip to Mecca and performed in Umrah.

    ALSO READ: Fans roast Shah Rukh Khan for being 'cheap' and 'toxic' with wife Gauri Khan

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes RBA

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Caught Out' and 'The Night Agent' is a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Caught Out' and 'The Night Agent' is a must-watch

    Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India RBA

    Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India

    Urfi Javed is in LOVE? Actress' cryptic post hints about her new relationship RBA

    Urfi Javed in LOVE? Actress' cryptic post hints about her new relationship

    pro-wrestling Truly made a mark - WWE Universe heartbroken as Naomi confirms she is no longer with the promotion-ayh

    'Truly made a mark' - WWE Universe heartbroken as Naomi confirms she is no longer with the promotion

    Recent Stories

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes RBA

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan, MC Stan and others send their best wishes

    Targetted for questioning Modi-Adani links Congress protests Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    'Targetted for questioning Modi-Adani links...' Congress protests Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Ramzan wishes, messages, quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook status for your loved ones RBA

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: Ramzan wishes, messages, quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook status for your loved ones

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13; Here's what you can expect

    Priyanka Gandhi reacts after Rahul Gandhi disqualified, mentions THESE names AJR

    Priyanka Gandhi reacts after Rahul Gandhi disqualified, mentions THESE names

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon