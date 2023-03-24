Ramadan Mubarak 2023: From Hina Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, 6 celebrities who performed Umrah

It is the holy month of Ramadan, and Umrah is something really sacred for bollywood celebrities. So here's a glance at celebrities who have had a golden chance to perform Umrah, from Shah Rukh Khan to Hina Khan.

Image: Instagram

In the holy month of Ramadan, we look at the 6 globally prominent celebrities who performed Umrah in Mecca and kept the spirit of Ramadan alive.

Image: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan, after shooting for Dunki in Saudi Arabia, went to Mecca for Umrah. He wore a white garment and had a serene smile on his face in the picture.

Image: Instagram

Tinsel town power icon Hina Khan also is performing Umrah at Mecca with her mom. She looked serene in her all-white outfit.

Image: Instagram

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal visited Mecca and Madina for a spiritual tour. He looked serene and religious in the black outfit with short hair.

Image: Gauahar Khan / Instagram

Soon-to-be mommy, The Ishaqzaade fame Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and her husband, social media influencer and dancer, Zaid Darbar also visited Mecca to perform the Umrah.

Image: Facebook

Late bollywood star Dilip Kumar had also done a spiritual tour to Mecca and performed in Umrah, in 2016. He looked calm and happy in his white garment.

Image: Instagram