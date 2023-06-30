Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift?

The birth of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's first child took place on June 20. Upasana provided a sneak glimpse on Friday of the plans being made for their newborn girl's naming ceremony, which will take place at her mother's residence. The pair chose classic furnishings and decor that included floral and leafy natural themes. As the focal point, a fake mango tree was also put in place. A gold cradle was reportedly given to Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter by Mukesh Ambani and his family. According to estimates, the gold cradle is worth a staggering lakhs. The baby girl's naming ceremony will take place among family members today. According to custom, the event will take place at Upasana's mother's home.

The celebrity wife posted a sneak peak at the naming ceremony celebrations on her Instagram account. With the lavish decorations at Upasana's home, the preparations have already started. The event will be attended by the entire enormous family. Numerous famous people are reportedly slated to attend the celebration and bless the couple and their daughter.

The newest speculations indicate that billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family may have given the infant a pricey golden cradle worth Rs 1 crore amid the commotion over what the Mega Princess will be christened. The couple met the media waiting outside Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital before taking their daughter home. Fans gave them a rousing greeting. At the hospital gate, they were showered with rose petals. Ram also spoke to the media and thanked everyone for their support.

On June 14, 2012, Ram and Upasana exchanged vows, and they have been faithful to one another ever since. In December 2022, the couple made their pregnancy public.In the meantime, Ram Charan will co-star with Kiara Advani in filmmaker Shankar's forthcoming action movie Game Changer. Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi are the three languages in which Game Changer will be released. SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth are also featured in the movie. The movie has yet to have its official release date announced.

