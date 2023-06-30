Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift?

    The daughter of Ram Charan and Upasana received a gold cradle from Mukesh Ambani and his family. Today is scheduled to be the newborn girl's naming ceremony.

    Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter's naming ceremony: What special present does Mukesh, Nita Ambani gift? ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    The birth of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's first child took place on June 20. Upasana provided a sneak glimpse on Friday of the plans being made for their newborn girl's naming ceremony, which will take place at her mother's residence. The pair chose classic furnishings and decor that included floral and leafy natural themes. As the focal point, a fake mango tree was also put in place. A gold cradle was reportedly given to Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter by Mukesh Ambani and his family. According to estimates, the gold cradle is worth a staggering lakhs. The baby girl's naming ceremony will take place among family members today. According to custom, the event will take place at Upasana's mother's home.

    ALSO READ: Is '3 Idiots 2' confirmed? Aamir Khan's co-star Sharman Joshi reveals some exciting details

    The celebrity wife posted a sneak peak at the naming ceremony celebrations on her Instagram account. With the lavish decorations at Upasana's home, the preparations have already started. The event will be attended by the entire enormous family. Numerous famous people are reportedly slated to attend the celebration and bless the couple and their daughter. 

    The newest speculations indicate that billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family may have given the infant a pricey golden cradle worth Rs 1 crore amid the commotion over what the Mega Princess will be christened. The couple met the media waiting outside Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital before taking their daughter home. Fans gave them a rousing greeting. At the hospital gate, they were showered with rose petals. Ram also spoke to the media and thanked everyone for their support.

    On June 14, 2012, Ram and Upasana exchanged vows, and they have been faithful to one another ever since. In December 2022, the couple made their pregnancy public.In the meantime, Ram Charan will co-star with Kiara Advani in filmmaker Shankar's forthcoming action movie Game Changer. Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi are the three languages in which Game Changer will be released. SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth are also featured in the movie. The movie has yet to have its official release date announced. 

    ALSO READ: Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah’s baby boy: Birth certificate doing the rounds revealing details

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Squid Game 2 Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix Check DETAIL here (MAH)

    Squid Game 2: Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix? Check DETAIL here

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant MSW

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on marriage plans with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur vma

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on marriage plans with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

    The Night Manager 2 LEAKED: Anil Kapoor, Sobhita, Aditya Roy Kapur's Disney+ Hotstar show is OUT for download RBA

    The Night Manager 2 LEAKED: Anil Kapoor, Sobhita, Aditya Roy Kapur's Disney+ Hotstar show is OUT for download

    Recent Stories

    Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards; 'means a lot' says boxing legend snt

    Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards; 'means a lot' says boxing legend

    What is Renal Cell Carcinoma? Know causes, risk factors, treatments of the most common Kidney Cancer RBA

    What is Renal Cell Carcinoma? Know causes, risk factors, treatments of the most common Kidney Cancer

    Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon gcw

    Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon?

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign AJR

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

    SHOCKING Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage snt

    SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon