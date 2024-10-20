Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house

    Several videos of the ladies getting papped are going viral on social media. Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a sindoor and gajra. 

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 8:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 8:14 PM IST

    Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and other celebs were spotted at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house for the Karwa Chauth celebration. The celebrities came together to celebrate this auspicious festival. 

    Several videos of the ladies getting papped are going viral on social media. Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a sindoor and gajra, choosing to dress in off-white traditional attire. Mira Kapoor had a sophisticated appearance with a pink saree and minimum makeup. While Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari looked stunning in their traditional attire.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Shilpa teased viewers with a glance at the mehendi cones, bangles, and sieve in the video, which would allow her to see the moon. She also shared a glimpse of the food items she prepared for the special day in the video. After that, Shilpa posted a photo of her mehendi. The actress stated she had mehendi applied to her feet and had a simple design done on her palm.

    Earlier this day, on her Instagram Stories, Sonam Kapoor disclosed that she doesn't adhere to the custom. She finds enjoyment in the celebrations surrounding it, though. Sonam went to sit with other married women who were keeping the fast and applying mehendi on Saturday night with her family. 

