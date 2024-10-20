Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off

Two flights received hoax bomb threats at Kochi's Nedumbassery Airport. Both aircraft had taken off before the threats were received.

Kochi: Two flights at Kochi's Nedumbassery Airport were targeted with hoax bomb threats today. The threats, which the security department received via Twitter, arrived after both Air India's Kochi-Dammam and Akasa Air's Kochi-Mumbai flights had already taken off. Subsequent investigations confirmed that the bomb threats were indeed false.

Authorities have not yet identified the source of these repeated threats. In response, strict security protocols have been mandated in accordance with Civil Aviation Security regulations whenever a threat message is received.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have ramped up their investigation into the false bomb threats affecting airline services. They are seeking assistance from social media platforms to identify the individuals behind the posts. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is also preparing to take stringent actions, including adding those responsible for the threats to a no-fly list. In the past week alone, 70 domestic and international flights have received hoax bomb threats, with 30 of these occurring yesterday, primarily through social media channels. Preliminary findings indicate that the perpetrators are utilizing VPNs and dark web browsers to evade detection.

As part of their investigation, Delhi Police have requested X (formerly Twitter) to disclose information about users who posted the fake threats. They had previously asked for the suspension of accounts associated with these messages. A special investigation team, including members from the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, has been established to delve deeper into the case.

Following the significant disruptions caused by these repeated threats, the Ministry of Civil Aviation convened a meeting with airline CEOs yesterday to discuss preventive measures against hoax bomb threats.

