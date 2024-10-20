Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house

Now that Karwa Chauth 2024 has definitely arrived, Bollywood wives are aiming high for their ethnic wear. A while back, we saw Maheep Kapoor, Neelam, Bhavana Panday and other Bollywood wives arriving at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's home in style. It appears that the stylish wives will break their fast together when the moon rises because they also brought their puja thali.

There are pap videos of the fabulous Bollywood wives arriving at Anil Kapoor's residence. Bhavana, the wife of Chunky Panday, looked stunning in an indigo-colored gharara with elaborate golden zari embroidery all over it. She accessorized it with a bold neckpiece and wore her hair loosely curled. Her appearance was finished with a black bindi and a natural makeup look.

Maheep Kapoor, dazzling in a vivid pink silk satin saree and matching top, accompanied Bhavana. She wore her ensemble with a golden tassel potli purse and went for a matte foundation, thick eyeliner, and pink lips for a simple makeu look. To finish off her ensemble, she added matching bangles and earrings to her stunning necklace.

Wearing a lavishly adorned sharara set, actress Neelam Kothari looked stunning. The outfit included golden and silver embroidery in a distinctive pink color. She used her dupatta as a cape and applied subtle makeup to round off her look. Neelam accessorized her ensemble with striking jewelry pieces and wore a similar pink puja thali.

