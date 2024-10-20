'Here's to keep..', Siddharth Malhotra shares special note as 'Student of the Year' completes 12 years

Sidharth Malhotra celebrated 12 years since his debut in Student Of The Year, a film that continues to be cherished by fans. Marking the occasion, he expressed gratitude to his supporters, while director Karan Johar shared unseen behind-the-scenes moments

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut with Student Of The Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, celebrated the film's 12th anniversary on Saturday. The film, loved by fans, remains memorable. On this special occasion, Sidharth expressed his gratitude to his fans for supporting him throughout his journey and shared a heartfelt video.

He took to his Instagram stories to post a video compilation of his scenes from the movie. Along with the video, Sidharth thanked fans for their constant love and support over the years, adding that he looked forward to continuing to entertain them. He extended his appreciation with "big love and a hug."

Meanwhile, the film's director Karan Johar also marked the occasion by sharing some unseen pictures from the film's set. Johar posted several images on his Instagram, the first showing him with Kajol, designer Manish Malhotra, and makeup artist Mickey Contractor, possibly from the “Disco Deewane” sequence. Other images featured him alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as with Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Reflecting on the occasion, Johar expressed how the film brought him one of the best experiences of his life and recalled the joy of working on Student Of The Year.

Directed by Johar, Student Of The Year revolves around three students, focusing on themes of love and friendship. Upon its release, the movie grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

On the work front, Sidharth is reportedly in advanced talks to headline Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sources reveal that producer Ramesh Taurani has a team of writers developing the script, and Sidharth is excited to take on a role in the film, being a fan of the Race franchise.

In addition, reports suggest that Sidharth will be teaming up with Kriti Sanon for a love story produced by Maddock Films. He has also signed on for a desi mass action entertainer, produced by Murad Khetani.

