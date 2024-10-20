Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Here's to keep..', Siddharth Malhotra shares special note as 'Student of the Year' completes 12 years

    Sidharth Malhotra celebrated 12 years since his debut in Student Of The Year, a film that continues to be cherished by fans. Marking the occasion, he expressed gratitude to his supporters, while director Karan Johar shared unseen behind-the-scenes moments

    Heres to keep..', Siddharth Malhotra shares special note as 'Student of the Year' completes 12 years ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 5:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut with Student Of The Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, celebrated the film's 12th anniversary on Saturday. The film, loved by fans, remains memorable. On this special occasion, Sidharth expressed his gratitude to his fans for supporting him throughout his journey and shared a heartfelt video.

    He took to his Instagram stories to post a video compilation of his scenes from the movie. Along with the video, Sidharth thanked fans for their constant love and support over the years, adding that he looked forward to continuing to entertain them. He extended his appreciation with "big love and a hug."

    Heres to keep..', Siddharth Malhotra shares special note as 'Student of the Year' completes 12 years ATG

    Meanwhile, the film's director Karan Johar also marked the occasion by sharing some unseen pictures from the film's set. Johar posted several images on his Instagram, the first showing him with Kajol, designer Manish Malhotra, and makeup artist Mickey Contractor, possibly from the “Disco Deewane” sequence. Other images featured him alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as with Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Reflecting on the occasion, Johar expressed how the film brought him one of the best experiences of his life and recalled the joy of working on Student Of The Year.

    Directed by Johar, Student Of The Year revolves around three students, focusing on themes of love and friendship. Upon its release, the movie grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

    ALSO READ: THIS is how Mahira Khan landed role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'; Read here

    On the work front, Sidharth is reportedly in advanced talks to headline Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sources reveal that producer Ramesh Taurani has a team of writers developing the script, and Sidharth is excited to take on a role in the film, being a fan of the Race franchise.

    In addition, reports suggest that Sidharth will be teaming up with Kriti Sanon for a love story produced by Maddock Films. He has also signed on for a desi mass action entertainer, produced by Murad Khetani.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition RTM

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

    Musician Anirudh Ravichander hikes fee, reportedly becomes highest-paid in India; CHECK details dmn

    Musician Anirudh Ravichander hikes fee, reportedly becomes highest-paid in India; CHECK details

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house

    Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off dmn

    Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match heading towards draw due to rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match heading towards draw

    Boost iron levels: Top foods to fight deficiency dmn

    Boost iron levels: Top foods to fight deficiency

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon