    Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, and others celebrate at Sunita Kapoor's home

    Shilpa Shetty opted for a stunning red saree and looked regal with her glam makeup and wavy hair. Mira Rajput opted for a minimal yet elegant look and stunned the onlookers

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, and others celebrate at Sunita Kapoor's home
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 8:36 PM IST

    The Karwa Chauth event is always celebrated by Bollywood wives together at Sunita Kapoor's home. Using their Instagram handles, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon shared behind-the-scenes photos from the event today. Mira Rajput, Maheep Kapoor, Rima Jain, Bhavana Panday, Geeta Basra, and other celebs also joined the celebration. 

    Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram of all the women performing the Karwa Chauth ritual together. The caption read, "Happy Karvachauth Ladies Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for always organising this so impeccably Love you"

     

     

    In the video, celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, and others can be seen performing the Karwa Chauth ritual of rotating puja thalis. All the women look breathtaking in their traditional attire. 

    Shilpa Shetty opted for a stunning red saree and looked regal with her glam makeup and wavy hair. Mira Rajput opted for a minimal yet elegant look and stunned the onlookers. Raveena Tandon looked stunning in her off-white traditional attire and completed her look with sindoor and gajra. 

    Parineeti Chopra revealed the festival décor inside the house and the mehendi design earlier in the day. Furthermore, Rakul Preet Singh posted a simple mehendi design to her Instagram stories, as this is her first Karwa Chauth. Sonam Kapoor revealed on her Instagram Stories that she doesn't adhere to custom. She does appreciate the celebrations surrounding it, though. On Saturday night, Sonam joined her family to sit with other married women who were keeping the fast and applying mehendi.

