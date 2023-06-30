Is '3 Idiots 2' confirmed? Aamir Khan's co-star Sharman Joshi reveals some exciting details

Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumari Hirani, was released in December 2009. The film featured Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead. The movie was widely loved by all and earned Rs 400 crore worldwide.

3 Idiots remains one of the most popular films till date, and it has now been announced that a sequel is in the works. The movie, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in 2009 and received critical acclaim. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and had Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya in key roles. The Hirani-directed film conveyed an essential message in a funny manner. '3 Idiots 'was a huge box-office success. Aamir recently reunited with R Madhavan, Sharman, and Kareena for a funny promo that teased the sequel. In an interview, Sharman has spoken about the sequel, and fans may have reason to rejoice!

Sharman Joshi, who portrayed Raju in 3 Idiots, has said that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is interested in producing a sequel. "Kitna maza aayega agar yeh hua toh (If this happens, it will be a lot of fun)," Joshi said to DNA, before adding, "Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love." And he doesn't want to let the crowd down. He's given me a couple ideas for the sequel. When you question him about it after a few months, he admits that the ideas aren't working."

"So he's excited to make it (the sequel)." "We'll enjoy working on it, and the audience will enjoy watching it whenever it happens," the actor said.



The film was universally acclaimed and grossed over Rs 400 crore globally. Earlier this year, Aamir Khan re-united with Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan for a commercial, sparking speculation of a 3 Idiots sequel.



Kareena also shared a video in which she said, “I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were upto something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us. Something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this. Calling Boman right now to check aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar. This smells like a sequel for sure.”

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is now collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on their highly anticipated film Dunki. It also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role and is expected to be released in theatres in December of this year.