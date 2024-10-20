Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput and more show off their traditional looks

From Shilpa Shetty to Mira Rajput, let’s take a look at the festive Karwa Chauth looks of these Bollywood wives.

This Karwa Chauth, several Bollywood wives gathered and celebrated at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house. Here, let's take a look at their stunning traditional looks.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty stunned the onlookers with her gorgeous red saree. The actress opted for a glam yet natural makeup look, and her wavy hair gave the look a regal feel.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon adorned an off-white ethnic outfit. The 49-year-old actress completed her stunning festive look with sindoor and gajra.

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was also spotted by the paparazzi arriving at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence for the Karwa Chauth celebration. Mira wore a simple yet elegant red saree and kept her makeup minimal and natural.

Geeta Basra

Harbhajan Singh's wife and former actress, Geeta Basra, also attended the Karwa Chauth celebration at Sunita Kapoor's home. She wore a beautiful pink saree with intricate threadwork.

