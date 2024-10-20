Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput and more show off their traditional looks

    From Shilpa Shetty to Mira Rajput, let’s take a look at the festive Karwa Chauth looks of these Bollywood wives.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 9:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 9:09 PM IST

    This Karwa Chauth, several Bollywood wives gathered and celebrated at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house. Here, let's take a look at their stunning traditional looks. 

    article_image2

    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty stunned the onlookers with her gorgeous red saree. The actress opted for a glam yet natural makeup look, and her wavy hair gave the look a regal feel. 

    article_image3

    Raveena Tandon

    Raveena Tandon adorned an off-white ethnic outfit. The 49-year-old actress completed her stunning festive look with sindoor and gajra. 

    article_image4

    Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was also spotted by the paparazzi arriving at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence for the Karwa Chauth celebration. Mira wore a simple yet elegant red saree and kept her makeup minimal and natural. 

    article_image5

    Geeta Basra

    Harbhajan Singh's wife and former actress, Geeta Basra, also attended the Karwa Chauth celebration at Sunita Kapoor's home. She wore a beautiful pink saree with intricate threadwork. 

