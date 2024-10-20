Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is willing to forgive Salman Khan, but on one condition. Find out what that condition is, which would take Salman on a journey.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi will forgive Salman Khan. But he has one condition for this, which the superstar will have to fulfill by going to Mukam in Rajasthan, about 1161 km from Mumbai. Lawrence Bishnoi himself has said this. The gangster had mentioned this condition in an interview, a video clip of which is once again going viral on social media. In this video clip, Lawrence can be clearly heard saying that the only target of his life is to kill Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi's revelation in the viral video clip

In 2023, news channel ABP aired two interviews with Lawrence Bishnoi in jail. A video clip from one of these interviews is going viral on social media, in which Lawrence Bishnoi claims that the only goal of his life is to kill Salman Khan. He is also saying that he has no other goal in life than to kill Salman.

Lawrence Bishnoi will forgive Salman Khan

In the viral video clip, when the anchor asked Lawrence Bishnoi what Salman Khan should do so that he would forgive him. In response to this, Lawrence says that he will forgive Salman, but for this, he will have to go to his community's temple, Mukti Dham Mukam, and apologize. According to Bishnoi, Salman will have to go to Mukam and say that he made an unintentional mistake, which hurt the sentiments of the Bishnoi community, and for that, he apologizes. Lawrence also laid down the condition that Salman would have to apologize by visiting the temple. He will not accept his apology through video.

Where is the Bishnoi community's temple Mukti Dham?

The temple where Lawrence Bishnoi is demanding an apology from Salman is located 64.37 km from the district headquarters in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, on the Bikaner-Jodhpur State Highway 20. It is 16.09 km away from Nokha. This temple is built on the tomb of Guru Jambheshwar, the founder of the Bishnoi community, who is also known as Jambhoji. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck to be an incarnation of Jambhoji and worships it. Salman Khan is accused of hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community by hunting this blackbuck in 1998 during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Latest Videos