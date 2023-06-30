Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah’s baby boy: Birth certificate doing the rounds revealing details

Veteran actor Al Pacino recently had a new born at the age of 89 with his 29-year-old girlfriend. The baby boy’s birth certificate has been uploaded online and it reveals something interesting, check it out.

Hollywood veteran actor Al Pacino recently has a new born child with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The 89-year-old actor was delighted to have a new baby boy with his 29-year-old girlfriend. Recent reports reveal that the baby’s birth certificate has been accessed by The Blast and it has something interesting to offer.

According to the birth certificate, the child has been named Roman Alfallah Pacino. This reveals that his mother’s middle name is his last name. The information also suggests that the baby’s birth occurred at Cedar's Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 1:41 am on June 6, 2023. The parents names have been added accordingly; Noor Alfallah has been listed as the mother and Al Pacino is written under the father’s name.

Also Read: The Night Manager 2 Reviews: Is Aditya Roy, Sobhita, Anil Kapoor's show worth your time? Read THIS now

The birth certificate also revelas details about Noor Alfallah’s OB-GYN, Thais Aliabadi in Beverly Hills. For those unaware, she is the doctor of the Kardashians and has also been featured on their show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.'

Take a look at the birth certificate here:

It was reported by TMZ that Alfallah’s pregnancy was a shocking revelation for the vetran actor as he was not planning on having another child. There were reports about Al Pacino not being interested in a marriage and arranging for a monetary settlement in the matter. Speculations and reports also suggest that the actor was so in surprise of the news that he demanded to have a pre-natal DNA test.

Also Read: When is Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's daughter's naming ceremony? Read details

Since having been seen together at dinner in April 2022, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been linked to be in a relationship. It was later reported, according to Page Six insiders, that the couple had been secretly dating ever since the Covid-19 pandemic. Al Pacino and his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant already have a 33-year-old daughter together named Julie Marie. She is an acting instructor. He and his former partner Beverly D'Angelo are also parents of 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia. From 1997 to 2003, they were a couple. This appears to be Alfallah's first child in the meantime.

When she was only 22 years old and Mick Jagger was 74, Alfallah was previously associated with him. She was also associated with 60-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.