Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which also features actor Bhumi Pednekar as his love interest, will be released in the theatres on Thursday. Ahead of the film’s release, the first review of the movie is out. Twinkle Khanna, through a social media post, has revealed whether the film will be a hit or a flop.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film will hit the cinema halls on Thursday, August 11.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ happens to be the third film by Akshay Kumar that will be released this year. Previously, his films 'Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, could not show much of their magic at the box office. And with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ releasing on Thursday, hopes have been set with the film.

Meanwhile, the first review of Raksha Bandhan is already out. And it is none other than Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna who has reviewed the film. Taking to Instagram, the actor-writer shared a long post about the film’s storyline.

“Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large,” Twinkle Khanna wrote on Instagram while sharing the film’s trailer.

She also appreciated Raksha Bandhan’s director Aanand L Rai. “The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together.”

The film marks the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai. The ace director, who has helmed films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhana and more, directed Akshay Kumar in ‘Atrangi Re’ which also starred actors Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Raksha Bandhan will be released against Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Both the films are set for a box office clash and are expected to make the best use of the long weekend. The actor was recently asked about how he feels that his film will be competing against Aamir’s movie. To this, he said that both the films should work.