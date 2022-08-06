Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

    With barely a week left for the release, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will clash at the box office on Friday with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, also starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Akshay, who was in Indore, on Friday, talked about the big box office clash, saying that he hopes both the films do well.

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Aug 6, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar has been touring cities for the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’. For that, he is being accompanied by all his four on-screen sisters Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna, as well as film’s director Aanand L Rai.

    As all eyes are laid on how well Akshay Kumar’s film performs at the box office, especially since it is clashing with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Both the films will be hitting the theatres next Friday, on August 11. While the ticket window will see a massive clash next week, Akshay has opened up on what he feels about it.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

    On his visit to Indore on Friday, Akshay Kumar said that she thinks “both the films are equal”. “I believe that (both) the films should work. Our industry needs films that can work simultaneously, and not compete with each other,” said the actor who was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

    Adding more, Akshay Kumar, who is the only actor from the Hindi film industry to have made it to the recently released list of the country’s top 10 actors, said, “People keep on telling me that I am on number one, two or three position, but I don’t believe in competition. I am not a horse who runs in a race and comes first, second or third. This industry has a lot to offer; everyone has a lot of work. We are hardly some eight to 12 actors and we all have work; 180 films are made each year. I don’t think there is any competition.”

    “I hope and I pray from my heart that both the films run in the theatres on Friday, successfully,” Akshay Kumar further said. Raksha Bandha, helmed by Aanand L Rai, will also feature actor Bhumi Pednekar, shown as Akshay Kumar’s love interest.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhanush confirms return of The Lone Wolf in sequel of Russo Bros The Gray Man drb

    Dhanush confirms return of 'The Lone Wolf' in sequel of Russo Bros’ 'The Gray Man'

    Amruta Khanvilkar Chandra dance video in Pune metro goes viral check out drb

    Amruta Khanvilkar’s ‘Chandra’ dance video in Pune metro goes viral; check out

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday chemistry is quite an Aafat drb

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's chemistry is ‘Aafat’

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited by India for Independence Day celebrations?

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

    Prabhuji Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Prabhuji, Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Recent Stories

    Delhi L G suspends 11 officials for lapses in implementation of excise policy gcw

    Delhi L-G suspends 11 officials for lapses in implementation of excise policy

    Govt suffered huge loss AAP blames Delhi s Ex LG Anil Baijal for excise policy graft gcw

    'Govt suffered huge loss': AAP blames Delhi's Ex L-G Anil Baijal for excise policy graft

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: We have too many injuries - Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool season opener vs Fulham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'We have too many injuries' - Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's season opener vs Fulham

    Bizarre 'Watermelon Pizza' leave netizens baffled - gps

    Bizarre ‘Watermelon Pizza’ leave netizens baffled

    Mars Wrigley apologises to China over Snickers ad calling Taiwan a country gcw

    Mars Wrigley apologises to China over Snickers ad calling Taiwan a country

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon