Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

With barely a week left for the release, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will clash at the box office on Friday with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, also starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Akshay, who was in Indore, on Friday, talked about the big box office clash, saying that he hopes both the films do well.

Akshay Kumar has been touring cities for the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’. For that, he is being accompanied by all his four on-screen sisters Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna, as well as film’s director Aanand L Rai.

As all eyes are laid on how well Akshay Kumar’s film performs at the box office, especially since it is clashing with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Both the films will be hitting the theatres next Friday, on August 11. While the ticket window will see a massive clash next week, Akshay has opened up on what he feels about it.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

On his visit to Indore on Friday, Akshay Kumar said that she thinks “both the films are equal”. “I believe that (both) the films should work. Our industry needs films that can work simultaneously, and not compete with each other,” said the actor who was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

Adding more, Akshay Kumar, who is the only actor from the Hindi film industry to have made it to the recently released list of the country’s top 10 actors, said, “People keep on telling me that I am on number one, two or three position, but I don’t believe in competition. I am not a horse who runs in a race and comes first, second or third. This industry has a lot to offer; everyone has a lot of work. We are hardly some eight to 12 actors and we all have work; 180 films are made each year. I don’t think there is any competition.”

“I hope and I pray from my heart that both the films run in the theatres on Friday, successfully,” Akshay Kumar further said. Raksha Bandha, helmed by Aanand L Rai, will also feature actor Bhumi Pednekar, shown as Akshay Kumar’s love interest.