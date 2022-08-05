Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

Ahead of the film’s release on August 11, team Raksha Bandhan, including actor Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai talk about the movie, dowry, family values and more. Raksha Bandhan marks the return of Kumar and Rai after 'Atrangi Re' that was released on OTT on December 24, 2021.

The duo of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Aanand L Rai, whom we last saw in ‘Atrangi Re’, are returning to the cinema halls with their upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Starring Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the movie showcases the story and bond of a brother and his four sisters. And as the name suggests, the film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on August 11.

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan’s release, the star cast of the movie inclusive of Akshay Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna, along with director Aanand L Rai were in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Akshay Kumar, who recently spoke on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’ about Bollywood actors not willing to do multi-starrer films anymore, said that he is a rather secure man in that sense.

When asked if actors avoid doing a multi-starrer film over a single movie for the attention that gets distributed, Akshay Kumar told Asianet Newsable: “I come from a time when I used to do a lot of multi-starrer films. I have done films with Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn; then I have done films such as Housefull. I have also done a film where there were seven actors; so, to me, it doesn’t matter.”

“I just want to let my industry know that more of us should come together and work together. Even the audience wants to see two to three heroes in a film. It is not about how much time you give. I have done films where my role was not more than 10 mins. In Khakhee, I died before the interval. I am a very secure man when it comes to multi-starrer films. If the script and the story are good, I will go ahead and do it,” said Akshay Kumar.

Aanand L Rai talks about Raksha Bandhan; says the film will take us back to our roots and family values

Speaking about the film, Aanand l Rai said, “There was only one reason to make this film; my team and I felt that it is time when we go back to the same old values and make a film that takes us back to our basics and roots, and to understand the importance of our family. With this film, we have tried to show that family is as important as our work. And encourages you to spend as much time with the family as possible.”

An emotional Akshay Kumar says Raksha Bandhan is his career’s best film

The trailer of Raksha Bandhan has a particular scene where he says in Hindi, “Every house in India has a daughter whose dowry is falling short. But hoping to give them a lavish wedding, their families are slaving away.” This dialogue itself hints that the film will be addressing the issue of dowry in India. Speaking about the ill practice which is still prevalent in the country, Akshay said, “In several parts of our country dowry still exists. It is important to eradicate it from society completely. Dowry is spread across (the country) – some people call it dowry; others say ‘what will you gift our child?’. If the film does 5% also in terms of eradicating the concept of dowry from our society, I will be very happy.”

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar said that Raksha Bandhan holds a very special place in his heart. Calling it the “best film of my career”, the actors said, “I have made several films on social causes but this one’s special because it has been presented by my sister. It has been made with all our hearts. I was watching the film with my sister, and I cried a lot while watching it. It is very difficult to make such a sensitive film. I did not know that it will have such an impact that even though my sister and I share a great bond, it got deeper after watching it.”

I have always seen women as equals: Aanand L Rai

“Whenever there are talks about women empowerment or making a women-centric film, I have never understood it because all my life, I have always seen them as equals. Whether it is when I saw my mother o other females of my family, they all have been equally strong and determined as the male members of the family,” said Aanand L Rai.

Akshay Kumar said yes to the film in 10 mins, without knowing the script: Aanand L Rai

While talking about the film and how it was conceptualized, filmmaker Aanand L Rai revealed that Akshay Kumar took not more than 10 minutes to say yes to the film and that too, without knowing what the script was. “When the first lockdown was imposed and we were all sitting inside our homes, I was wondering what will happen next with the situation. Raksha Bandhan’s idea came to me during that period. When I got this idea, I knew that it can happen only when Akshay will play the role. The same day around 8.30 pm or 9 pm, I sent him a message saying that I am working on a film with the title ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and I wish that you play the lead role. Within 10 minutes, he called back saying that ‘I will do the film; let me know the dates’. He did not even ask me about the film’s script,” revealed the filmmaker.

Here's what Akshay Kumar gives his sister on Rakhi:

Akshay Kumar is like every other brother who is equally confused about what to gift his sister. The actor has given several gifts to his sister such as mobile phones, flowers, etc. But ask him what the best Rakhi gift according to him and he says, “I have tried to buy clothes, mobiles phones and other gifts for my sister but somehow there has always been something that was missing. She would go and either return them or exchange them. So, that is why I decided the best gift to give her is either cash or a cheque. She goes and buys whatever she likes.”